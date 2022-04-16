BUFFALO -- Buffalo softball coach Billy Rasnake said that Friday’s 1-0 victory over Man was unquestionably a game his team would have lost earlier in the season.
In fact, one could throw Thursday’s 4-1 win over Sherman in the same category, considering the Hillbillies and Tide defeated the Bison in back-to-back games in late March.
If Buffalo (10-7) is indeed progressing and maturing, it’s doing so in large part while following its leaders and lone two seniors, twins Abby and Katie Darnley. The two are certainly doing their part in terms of production with Abby hitting .521 with four homers and Katie hitting .415 after Friday’s contest.
But their contributions are felt in many other areas as well.
“They do anything we ask, they’re the hardest two workers we’ve got,” Rasnake said. “Just like last year, bringing the young kids along, they’ve done the same thing.”
Both of them were members of a Bison basketball team that made a run to the state tournament in March. It was the second such trip for Katie Darnley this year after Buffalo also made the state tournament in volleyball.
This softball season marks the Darnley twins' last as prep athletes, and after appearing on the biggest stages in other sports, there is no other way to finish. The state tournament -- a place the Bison haven’t been since winning the fifth of five consecutive Class A crowns in 2015 -- is the bar and they’re pushing their teammates to meet it.
“It’s a big goal, I want to make it there, I think we can,” said Abby Darnley, who will continue her softball career at Marshall next year. “How hard we worked for basketball to get into the state tournament, we worked really hard. I think we need to put in the same effort and dedication and we need to make sure our girls understand and know what it takes to get there and how hard these games are going to be. We need to stay focused, and just every little thing counts when it comes to these bigger games.”
For Katie Darnley, softball presents the rare chance to go 3 for 3 when it comes to sports and state tournament appearances, and she’s fully aware of that significance.
“I really want to raise Buffalo girls sports higher up,” she said. “Because a lot of people think of Buffalo and think, ‘Nah, they’re not that good.’ I feel like all three girls sports going to states would really say something.”
These last two victories were certainly important as they came against two other contenders in a crowded Class A Region 4 Section 1, but nothing about the postseason journey that awaits the Bison is easy. Should Buffalo successfully navigate through Section 1, which would be anything but a small feat, it’s likely Class A defending champion Wahama would be waiting on the other side. The White Falcons were set to take on Sissonville in a doubleheader on Saturday and entered those contests at 13-1. They’ll travel to Buffalo on Friday.
With only two seniors, it’s all still very much a process for Buffalo. Friday may have been the most encouraging sign yet as despite yielding nine hits and issuing two walks (one intentional), sophomore pitcher Alex Hill and the Bison defense were able to secure the shutout. Hill, who stands at 8-6 with 67 strikeouts on the season, handles the majority of the team’s innings in the circle and she will certainly be a crucial part of where the Bison go from here.
That’s where Abby Darnley the catcher comes in. On Friday, with Man’s Morgan Cooper stepping to the plate in a big spot, Abby Darnley called a meeting at the circle and talked things over with Hill, and the relationship between pitcher and catcher is something Abby Darnley said she has tried to facilitate.
“I’ve been in these situations before, I know how it is -- you can get excited,” she said. “I just really tell Alex pitching, ‘stay focused.’ I mainly just go up to her and say hit your spots because that is the biggest part. It could be moving but if it’s right down the pipe they’re going to hit it. Before each inning I’m like, ‘Hit your spots, let’s go.’ Try to keep it simple, I don’t want to get her flustered. Simple, spots.”
It’s those kinds of discussions Abby and Katie Darnley have earned the right to initiate and now take pride in having.
“Usually the younger ones have trouble keeping control of emotions and stuff, so we just have to tell them to stay calm,” Katie Darnley added. “We’ve been through this. Me and Abby have struggled to keep our emotions in check, so after these years we just have to tell them, ‘Hey, we understand how you’re feeling but you’ve got to get into the box and you have to stay calm. You have to get an out in the field, you have to stay calm. You have to keep your emotions under control.'”