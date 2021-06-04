WINFIELD — Winfield’s Kennedy Dean was practiced and rehearsed hitting the ball the other way, expecting for Nitro’s pitchers to pound the outside corner against her once again.
She called the third-inning result — a two-run home run to right-center field — an “oppo taco.” Regardless of the lingo, it moved Winfield another step closer toward its ultimate goal in Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball — winning the whole enchilada.
Having dropped its sectional opener to fourth-seeded Point Pleasant on Wednesday, it’s still a long road for the top-seeded Generals, but they took a big step in the right direction on Friday at home with a 5-0 win over the Wildcats, ending Nitro’s season at 20-8.
In the winners bracket of the section, third-seeded Sissonville won via the mercy rule over Point Pleasant, 8-0 in five innings, sending Point back to Winfield for a win-or-go-home rematch with the Generals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Sissonville will await the winner on Monday with another game if needed on Tuesday. The Indians need just one more win to advance to the regional round.
In a section with plenty of great pitching, any run is a big run, so when Dean’s fly ball left the yard in the third inning of a scoreless game on Friday, a collective sigh of relief from the home dugout could be felt. From there, Winfield (19-5), riding relaxed approaches at the plate, kept the bases busy and sophomore Maci Boggess did the rest, scattering six hits and getting pivotal outs to escape jams in the fifth and sixth innings.
“That definitely shifted a little momentum,” Dean said. “Nitro has always pitched me away so this week I’ve been working away, away, [practicing on a] high tee away. I got a first-pitch change-up, which I figured was coming, and when I saw that fastball outside I thought, ‘I’ve been working on this all week.’ Oppo taco.”
The two runs came off Nitro senior lefty Bella Savilla, who was pulled in favor of junior Lena Elkins to start the fourth. But Elkins was met with trouble from the start as the first seven hitters of the inning reached and the Generals added three more insurance runs, highlighted by a two-run single from nine-hole hitter Hannah Brumfield, who was 2 for 3 for the game.
Savilla was reinstated late in the fourth and held serve from there, but as was the case in a 1-0 loss to Sissonville in its sectional opener on Wednesday, Nitro’s bats were largely silent, especially in big spots. That included a two-on, one-out situation in the fourth and a bases-loaded, two-out opportunity in the fifth. But Boggess, who struck out seven and walked none, wiggled free both times and retired the last seven Wildcats in order.
A Nitro team with four seniors and a largely intact lineup from a state-tournament run in 2019 just never could come up with a big hit in two sectional losses. Coach Mike Taylor said there were no signs of a pending slump, especially with the team having won nine straight heading into sectionals.
“Not at all, that’s the crazy thing,” Taylor said. “Coming into the Sissonville game we probably had the best two or three practices we’d had. I really expected us to put a game together, but this is softball and you never can predict. We hit the ball on the nose several times and we’ve been cursed this year.”
Winfield will now turn its attention to a Point Pleasant team that has been a nuisance in sectional play in recent history. That includes 2017, when a Generals team that owned a doubleheader sweep of eventual-champion Herbert Hoover during a largely dominant season fell to the Black Knights at home in upset fashion in a best two-of-three sectional.
So what will it take to finally beat Point when it has to?
“You’ll find out tomorrow,” Dean said slyly.
Winfield coach Steve Hensley was a little more descriptive.
“I think the biggest thing is score first — get on the board early, get a lead, play ahead, get a little bit of confidence going early in the game and just play the game,” Hensley said. “It’s still 21 outs. It’s still the same game we’ve played all year. Just go do your thing and stay ahead of the curve a little bit and they should be fine.”
Dean, a Youngstown State commit who has appeared at every position other than pitcher and second base in her two seasons with the Generals, finished 2 for 3, as did Boggess. Elkins was 2 for 3 to lead Nitro.