Steve Hensley is a man of faith.
As a coach he also has Faith.
And his faith in Faith paid big dividends in Winfield’s latest conquest.
That would be Faith Gaylor, a senior hurler and the elder statesman of an unusually large Winfield pitching staff that may more closely resemble a baseball rotation than a softball roster. In total, five Generals have logged innings this season and they’ve all played parts in pushing Winfield to a 10-1 start after Wednesday’s 4-1 win at Nitro, the team’s second victory over the Wildcats this season.
Gaylor is the unquestioned leader of the group, with the senior helping along a trio of sophomores and a freshman. One of those sophomores, Maci Boggess, leads the team in innings pitched (30) with Gaylor just behind with 28. And while the other three hurlers — sophomores Georgia Moulder and Kristen Hensley, as well as freshman Lilly Chandler — have combined for just eight innings so far, Hensley said all three should see more time this weekend and are developing as possible viable options by postseason time. All five bring different skill sets to the circle.
“Faith and Kristen are similar, their ball moves well and good off-speed [pitches],” Hensley said. “Maci spins the ball really well and throws the ball down in the zone as well as anyone we have. Georgia and Lilly are very similar, Georgia brings a left-handed pitcher to the table that throws the ball down hard and spins it good and Lilly is a ninth-grade pitcher that we really like and she’s going to get some innings as we go along.”
Though three of the aforementioned pitchers are sophomores, none but Gaylor had logged high school innings prior to this year after the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And if experience births leadership, not many are more qualified to set an example for a staff than Gaylor.
See, Gaylor cut her teeth as a freshman and sophomore, largely in a notoriously loaded Class AA Region 4. It didn’t always go swimmingly as the Generals have fielded largely young teams in recent seasons, teams that have developed into what Winfield appears to be now — a legitimate state-tournament contender.
All of those tough nights in the throes of battle shine through on nights like Wednesday. Gaylor wasn’t dominant and it wasn’t a necessarily clean performance as she walked six, hit a batter and yielded five hits. But Gaylor was unfazed, staring down one of the more formidable lineups in the classification and stranding 10 Wildcats on base on her way to a win.
Hensley had relief pitchers warming up but never pulled the trigger, and in the end his faith in Faith was rewarded.
“Today she was great,” Hensley said. “The thing about her, we didn’t have the year last year, but she pitched her entire ninth- and 10th-grade year. She’s been in big games and she just finds ways to get people out. She finds ways to get the job done. Proud of her.”
Leading a staff that has a combined 1.88 ERA and has struck out 76 hitters in 67 innings, and as one of only four seniors on the Generals roster, the importance of leadership isn’t lost on Gaylor.
“It’s always nice to know I have backup in case something happens,” Gaylor said. “We have a lot of confidence.”
And why not? The Generals have displayed a little bit of everything thus far. Its defense made just one error in an otherwise spotless effort on Wednesday. The lineup capitalized on mistakes, turning errors into runs in the first and seventh innings and getting a go-ahead RBI double from Laney Machado in the sixth inning and two two-out RBI singles in the seventh from Kenzie Hale and Macie Boggess.
The team has plenty of thump to back up its rotation.
Senior second baseman and leadoff hitter Elyssa Medley (.471, three home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs), junior shortstop and Youngstown State-commit Kennedy Dean (.476, three home runs, three doubles, 13 RBIs) and Hale (.429, three home runs, 10 RBIs), a senior first baseman, are all off to fast offensive starts. Moulder (.424, five doubles, 11 RBIs) and Machado (.406, four doubles) have provided solid at-bats as well.
Now, with the season closing in on the halfway mark, the key is to keep building. Winfield won 20 games in 2019, going 20-11, yet bowed out early in the sectional round before the Wildcats eventually captured sectional and regional titles on their way to the state tournament. In 2018, the Generals were 13-16.
Even within the framework of a rugged sectional and regional field, Winfield is reaching for more and the Generals starting to believe — equipped with a deep staff and a balanced lineup — they belong.
“I think the confidence is getting a little bit better every day,” Hensley said. “We just have to play games. We have to get reps and get used to each other. The 10th-grade class is a big class but we didn’t get to play with this group last year. But the feel is starting to come, I just hope we can stay consistent playing games and keep improving every day, that’s what you’ve got to do.”
“This is a really good team,” Gaylor echoed. “We have a lot of young girls, but everybody works together really well. This is definitely the best team we’ve had since I’ve been here.”