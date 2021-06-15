St. Albans’ softball team earned a statement win over Greenbrier East to stay alive in the Class AAA Region 3 tournament.
After losing Monday’s game 5-4 via Greenbrier East’s walk-off single, the Red Dragons (29-1) evened the best-of-three series Tuesday as they scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to mercy-rule the visiting Spartans in five innings 9-0.
The two teams will meet in a rubber-match elimination game on Wednesday at Greenbrier East (19-7) at 6 p.m. The winner of that game moves on to the Class AAA state tournament.
“It was a good win,” St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. “We responded. We didn’t play our game yesterday. We played their game. I don’t ever want to lose a game but getting that loss out of the way was a wake-up call for us. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Kendall Stoffel dazzled in the circle as she pitched a five-inning shutout, allowing four hits and striking out nine to earn the win. She was also 2 for 4 with two singles and two runs scored and an RBI.
“Kendall threw a heck of a game,” Watts said. “She goes out there and she competes. She keeps us in ballgames. Teams are going to get some hits here and there, but she is not going to be rattled by anything. She’s going to keep grinding. She’s going to do what she does best, and it’s our job to do what we just did — put runs up behind her.”
After Stoffel struck out the side in the top of the first, the Red Dragons’ offense got off to a quick start against Spartans starting pitcher Taylor Graham in the bottom of the first as St. Albans sent nine batters to the plate.
Stoffel led the frame off with a single, and catcher Jillian Holley reached on an error to put runners on first and second. Then shortstop Tayven Stephenson moved them over to second and third with a sacrifice bunt for slugger Gracie Payne. On a full count, Payne launched a three-run home run to left field to put the Red Dragons up 3-0.
St. Albans went on to load the bases off a single, walk and hit batter but failed to capitalize as left fielder Alivia Nunley flew out to end the inning.
East threatened in the top of the second with two singles to put runners on first and second with one out. However, Stoffel eliminated the threat by striking out the final two hitters of the inning. Stoffel got her first six outs via strikeout.
After her shaky first inning, Graham seemed to settle down as she allowed three hits and no runs over the next few innings.
Things quickly went downhill for Graham and the Spartans after that, though, as St. Albans’ offense was relentless in the bottom of the fifth.
Designated player Taylor Glancy flew out to start the inning. Then right fielder Bailey Gilbert and shortstop Jaden Conrad had back-to-back singles. With runners on first and second, left fielder Kiersten Lacy flew out for the second out and things were looking up for Graham until Nunley roped a two-run double to put the Red Dragons up 5-0.
Stoffel then drove Nunley in with a single to put St. Albans up 6-0 and Holley singled to put runners on first and second with Stephenson coming to the plate. Stephenson blasted a three-run home run to give the Red Dragons a game-ending lead of 9-0.
Stephenson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Graham pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits.
Watts said he thought his team learned from Monday’s game.
“We got complacent yesterday [because] we got up early,” he said. “We told them ‘Don’t get complacent, keep going, keep answering the call.’ Greenbrier East is a good team. You can’t let them hang around. If you have a chance, put them away.”
Watts is looking forward to game three of the regional and said he thinks it will be a competitive matchup.
“It’s going to be a good game,” he said. “There was a good atmosphere last night. Their fans were fired up. Their kids were fired up. Hopefully, we use today to keep the momentum going and we take care of business.”