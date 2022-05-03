A 30-minute rain delay may have cooled down the weather, but it did anything but cool down South Charleston on Tuesday.
Down 2-1 after four innings, the No. 2 Black Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-2 win over No. 3 George Washington in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 prep softball game at South Charleston High.
"We started out a little slow with the bats," South Charleston coach Chrissy Orcutt said. "We had bases loaded, couldn't get that run across. Actually the delay helped us a little bit. We were able to go in and regroup and make some adjustments that we weren't making in the game and they just started putting hits together left and right."
South Charleston will play the winner of the St. Albans-Riverside game. That game began on Tuesday but was suspended due to weather with St. Albans winning 2-0 in the third inning.
St. Albans and Riverside will continue their suspended game on Wednesday and South Charleston will play the winner of that game at 6 p.m. on Thursday. George Washington will host No. 5 Capital on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
George Washington (11-12) drew first blood in the top of the first as Passion Holley was hit by a pitch and was driven in by an Alexis Adkins double.
After South Charleston (16-7) failed to score in the bottom of the first, the Patriots added another run in the top of the second.
South Charleston pitcher Lexi Scarberry walked Ava Sitler to start the frame. Sitler stole second and a Kensy Thomas single drove Sitler to the plate to double the GW lead at 2-0.
South Charleston answered with a run in the bottom of the third. Emma Falbo drew a leadoff walk, Hope Sizemore singled and there were runners on first and second with one out. Falbo was caught stealing at third base, though, and there was a runner on first with one out.
Emily Ross walked and Hallie Dinklocker singled to load the bases for Sophia Frye, who singled to drive in Sizemore and cut GW's lead to 2-1.
After a scoreless fourth, the rain began to fall and a lightning delay was called before the fifth inning began.
After the delay, Scarberry and the Black Eagles looked like a different team. Scarberry allowed a walk in the top of the fifth but that was all and South Charleston came to bat down one in the bottom of the fifth.
Ross led off with a walk and stole second. Dinklocker was then walked to put runners on first and second with no one out for Frye. Frye doubled to drive in Ross and Dinklocker and the Black Eagles took their first lead of the game at 3-2. Frye was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Later in the inning, Caraline Dunn was walked to load the bases and Frye attempted to score on a passed ball but was tagged out at home. Scarberry then walked to load the bases again for Falbo.
Falbo grounded to the shortstop but a fielding error allowed the ball to roll to left field and two more runs scored. South Charleston had a 5-2 lead after five innings.
Scarberry was untouchable after the rain delay. Over the final three innings, she allowed just a walk and retired her final seven batters faced in a row to help South Charleston to the win.
Scarberry was the winning pitcher as she allowed two runs of two hits and struck out 10 over seven innings.
"She came out and pretty much struck out almost everybody but two after the delay," Orcutt said. "She was fired up. She's been pitching great here toward the end of the season so I didn't think the delay was gonna factor. It actually helped her."
GW pitcher Ana Jimenez was the losing pitcher as she allowed five runs on five hits over six innings.