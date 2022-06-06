MADISON -- Eric Harper is excited to have the opportunity to coach some of the best prep softball players in West Virginia on Thursday in the 2022 North-South Softball Classic at Buffalo High School.
“It’s just a real honor and it is something I’ll take a lot of pride in,” said Scott High School’s skipper. “My staff is coming with me, and they’ve busted their tails in preparation for this.”
Harper will be joined by assistants Jason Brumfield, Chad Barker and Mikey Smith when they represent Region 4 in game 1 versus Region 3 in game 1 at 9 a.m.
Scott standout Jayden Elkins will be joined by a fellow Boone Countian in Class A Sherman’s Hailea Skeens.
“I’ve seen both of these girls compete for so long and to be able to coach Jayden in this game is really special,” he said. “She’s such a fierce competitor and just a leader and a great kid. It just makes it even more special for me. We’re going to miss her next year.”
He added about his senior shortstop, “I told her after regional play ended that I still had her one more time.”
In three seasons at Scott, with one canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in 2020, Harper has posted 37 wins over the last two seasons and notched a pair of sectional titles.
Harper served as a baseball coach for the Skyhawks in 2005-06 and prior to that was an assistant for the Boone County school. He has also coached on the middle school level.
“I never thought when I started coaching all of those years ago that I’d have an opportunity to do this,” he said. “I played in it when I was in high school and I remember what a big deal it is to these kids so you just want to make it a special experience they’ll always remember.”
Harper added that having the opportunity to coach players he’s competed against in the Cardinal Conference and across the state is very rewarding to him and his staff.
“The girls that are on my team are all going to play or will have the opportunity to play college softball next year so that alone speaks to the talent and hard work they’ve put in,” he said. “I’m even looking forward to practice on Tuesday. To see all this talent on one field is going to really be something.”
Harper said that his assistant coaches have jumped in and made the preparation for the task ahead much easier to navigate.
“I think sometimes the work of assistant coaches gets overlooked and they do a lot of heavy lifting,” he concluded. “I couldn’t do this without them.”