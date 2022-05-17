In a regional rematch from last season sporting two enthusiastic teams, St. Albans Red Dragons’ freshman Punky Harper delivered.
Harper hit the a walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give her team an exciting 4-3 come-from-behind win over Greenbrier East Tuesday night in the opening game of a Class AAA Region 3 best-of-three series.
“It took us six innings to come to life. I told them you have two options. You can roll over and quit or you can battle back here,” said Red Dragon coach Christian Watts. “We’re a young team. This is the first time for a few of these kids to play in a Regional. East is a very well coached team. I didn’t have a doubt in my mind this was going to be a good ballgame.”
The game began with two scoreless and hitless innings as both pitchers had good control. Stephenson had five strikeouts at that point and would eventually finish with 16 for the night. However, in the top of the third the Spartans’ Aubrey Glover doubled, stole second and scored when Brooke Davis hit a hard shot to shortstop that the Dragons’ (23-5) Jaden Conrad could not get the handle on.
Greenbrier East picked up two more runs in the top of the fifth inning when Rylee Norman doubled to right field with two runners on putting her team up 3-0.
In the bottom of the inning and with its back suddenly up against the wall, St. Albans mounted what looked to be a rally getting its first two runners on with a Kayla Coffman walk and an Ava Bentley. The Red Dragons but followed Bentley's walk with a fly out, a sacrifice, and a foul out to end the threat.
The Spartans (13-11), came into the matchup having played in back-to-back one-run games against Woodrow Wilson with the latter a 1-0 win in the deciding contest to take the sectional championship. Having gained the sectional crown, the Spartans are now trying to reach their first state tournament in school history.
Spartan pitcher Josi Ervin kept the Red Dragons in check nearly the whole game as she only allowed four sporadic hits through five innings.
“She did a good job keeping us off balance,” added Watts. “I feel very fortunate that we were able to come out here and win this one.”
But the Red Dragons came to life in the sixth when Sydney Young started the rally with a walk and advanced on a wild pitch. After a foul out, Harper drew a walk with both runners eventually advancing on a Bailey Gilbert sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Bentley drilled a hit to deep right-center, scoring two runs but she was thrown out at third base on the play.
Both teams put runners in scoring position in the seventh but neither scored setting up the dramatic home run by Harper, who led the state in home runs this season (13).
“I thought I was due. I had a hit off her earlier,” said Harper who had not had a home run in nearly three weeks. “We really came together as a team and on the defensive side too.”
The teams will meet again in Greenbrier County tomorrow night with the Red Dragons having a chance to earn a repeat berth to the 2022 Class AAA.