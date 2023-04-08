The second annual Duerring Cup championship came down to the wire on Saturday afternoon at Little Creek Park.
Five-time defending Class AA state softball champion Herbert Hoover outscored St. Albans 5-2 in the final three innings and the Huskies staved off a sixth-inning Red Dragons comeback to earn a 6-5 Kanawha County championship.
Herbert Hoover (7-4) coach Missy Smith thinks the Huskies’ performance is trending in the right direction after they went 5-4 to start the season.
“The season is a marathon and it’s not a sprint,” Smith said. “We’ve tripped up along the way. I’d like to think that we’re heading in the right direction and it’s all about how we’re playing at the end of May. We’re building towards that.”
Herbert Hoover used three pitchers to limit St. Albans (7-3) to four hits. Kayla Coffman drove in all five St. Albans runs as she was 2 for 3 with two doubles.
The Huskies took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Sydney Bright tripled and Sydney Shamblin drove Bright in with a fielder’s choice.
St. Albans answered in the top of the third. Coffman came up with the bases loaded and cleared them with a 3-run double.
From the fourth to the sixth, the Huskies scored five straight runs on seven hits to take a 6-3 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Laila Varney, the starting pitcher, helped herself with a two-run single to tie the game at three.
Abby Hanson gave Hoover a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth and the Huskies added two runs on two hits in the bottom of the sixth to take a three-run edge.
Josi Fix, who came on in relief for Varney in the top of the fifth, had three outs to get with a three-run lead in the top of the seventh, but the Red Dragons didn’t go away.
Ali Long singled to start the seventh but was forced out on a fielder’s choice by Tayven Stephenson. Sydney Young then hit into a fielder’s choice of her own to force Stephenson out and Young was the lone runner on with two outs.
Kyndall Harper then singled and runners were on first and second for Coffman, who represented the tying run. Coffman hit a bullet to right-center, driving in two runs to make the score 6-5.
Hannah Shamblin came on in relief of Fix with two down and the tying run on second. Shamblin got Alyssa Gibson to swing at strike three and end it.
“The thing about our pitchers is they are all different,” Smith said. “Josi is left-handed and the speeds are different and the way they throw pitches is different. As long as we continue to utilize them and keep the other team off-balance, that benefits us. Their ability to come in like that speaks volume to our mental toughness.”
Hoover tallied just two hits in the first three innings before getting seven in the final three.
“We finally got some hits together today,” Smith said. “We’ve gotten some hits sporadically but not when we needed to, and today we got hits when we needed to and moved runners around and did the things that make an at-bat a quality at-bat even if it’s not a hit.”
Varney was the winning pitcher as she went four innings allowing three earned runs on two hits and she struck out six batters. She was also 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs.
“She pitched last night too and threw that one-hitter against South Charleston,” Smith said. “We’re getting her back healthy. We’re glad to have her back in the lineup. She’s worked hard to get there.”
St. Albans coach Christian Watts explained what his team could have done better.
“We swung at poor pitches and we didn’t make some of the plays that we should’ve have made,” Watts said. “I’m disappointed in how we lost. You learn from losses, but I’m more so disappointed in how we lost this one.”
Herbert Hoover 6, St. Albans 5
St. Albans;003;000;2;--;5;4;1
Hebert Hoover;010;213;x;--;6;9;0
Stephenson, Harper (6) and Lacy. Varney, Fix (5), H. Shamblin (7) and Bright. Top hitters — St. Albans: Coffman 2-3, 2 2B, 5 RBIs. Herbert Hoover: Varney 2-3, 2 RBIs; Fix 1-3, RBI; S.Shamblin 2-3.