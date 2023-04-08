Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The second annual Duerring Cup championship came down to the wire on Saturday afternoon at Little Creek Park.

Five-time defending Class AA state softball champion Herbert Hoover outscored St. Albans 5-2 in the final three innings and the Huskies staved off a sixth-inning Red Dragons comeback to earn a 6-5 Kanawha County championship.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

