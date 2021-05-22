It speaks more to the success Herbert Hoover’s girls softball team has accumulated in recent years that a 16-3 mark through 19 games seems a bit worrisome by comparison.
The Huskies entered this season coming off three straight Class AA championships and with a mark of 69-1 in their last 70 games dating back to the 2017 state championship game against Chapmanville.
But to judge this team against those is unfair, largely because a large part of this year’s edition of the Huskies had little to do with those wins and titles. Only three players in Hoover’s starting lineup were steady contributors to the 2019, and with the 2020 season being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huskies were in catch-up mode from the start.
However, while there has been significant turnover in the personnel, the expectations and demands that coach Missy Smith puts on her program have not changed. Not a bit.
“It was a big turnover. We’re starting six sophomores that really didn’t get their freshman year to grow, but nobody’s sophomores got their freshman year,” Smith said after a 3-2 loss at Sissonville on Tuesday. “But we’re how-many-ever games into the season, we have a week and a half left of regular season left. They’ve had a year, they should be making plays.”
In fairness, largely, the Huskies have. As a team, Hoover has made just 13 errors in its first 17 games, and while the roster looks different, there are plenty of good things to find.
Cortney Fizer, the team’s only senior, was a stalwart of the championship teams of the past and is hitting .524 while manning center field. Shortstop Brooklyn Huffman, one of the team’s 10th graders, is off to a fantastic offensive start, hitting .517 with a team-leading six home runs with 25 RBIs.
And while the pair handling pitching duties may be different, they don’t sound or look different when written on a roster. Those responsibilities have fallen to Grayson Buckner and Josi Fix, both the younger sisters of Hoover pitchers who played parts in state championships. Fix’s older sister Dellani and Buckner’s older sister Delani split pitching duties during the 2017 season.
Dellani Fix graduated that season while Delani Buckner, then just a freshman, went on to a decorated three-year career that included a Gatorade State Player of the Year award and a co-Player of the Year award from the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Again, it’s a set of lofty expectations to try to live up to, and while both are very much different types of hurlers, both have had success this season as well. Grayson Buckner stands at 7-3 with a 1.53 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 innings while Josi Fix is 8-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 38 innings.
“They’re a lot different than [2019 pitcher] Presley [McGee] and Delani, they’re more drop ball and change-up pitchers versus power screw and rise ball pitchers,” Smith said. “It’s been an adjustment for me calling pitches, and defensively the other team is putting more balls in play and that’s fine because a pitcher’s job is to throw strikes and we have to be able to make our plays. So they are different than the two we had before, but they are still good.”
When building a program, “family” is a word that gets thrown around a lot. At Hoover, it hits a bit differently, and that’s the foundation upon which Smith has built one of the strongest programs to be found anywhere in the state.
In addition to the Buckner and Fix dynasties, freshman Addi Chapman is also the younger sister of former Hoover player Mallori Chapman, and five Huskies on the roster have younger sisters playing at the middle-school level.
So, do younger siblings come in with a better understanding of the tradition and requirements of Hoover’s program?
“They should,” Smith said. “That’s what a program is. It’s not just a team here or there, it’s competitive all the time, and when you watched your sister play and win and when you put the uniform on, you feel like you should win also.”
While that mystique around what Smith has built resonates up and down the Elk River, to opponents, who are also fighting against a year off and ever-changing schedules to find their strides before the postseason begins, it doesn’t mean much. Having won four state titles, Smith knows that as well as anyone.
And so, while past glory is nice, present prospects are what Smith and assistant Jamanda Rollyson are worried about right now. Though young, this Hoover team has proven to be promising so far this season, but as for what the postseason holds? Smith only hopes that tough nights like Tuesday pay dividends a little later.
“I feel like they want to be good, which is a coach’s dream,” Smith said. “They just need games like this to put them in pressure situations. So, hopefully, games like these in the regular season will turn out differently when we get to the postseason. It’s hard to simulate these kinds of games in practice and we missed a year, so hopefully these tight games will make us better in the long run.”