Sissonville’s house of horrors was again the house of Hoover’s.
Herbert Hoover pounded out 17 hits, with seven going for extra bases, and backed up starting pitcher Josi Fix with spotless defense in taking care of the Indians 10-1 in six innings on a chilly Friday night at Little Creek Park.
The game was part of the inaugural Duerring Cup, a softball tournament comprising the eight public high schools in Kanawha County. The tournament was set to wrap up on Saturday after quarterfinals were held on Friday but those games have been scrapped due to a bad weather forecast. Semifinals and finals will be made up at later dates.
The contest was held on Field 2 and was a rematch of a Class AA state tournament game on the same diamond last year, one in which the Huskies eliminated the Indians 10-0 after Sissonville had won the previous four matchups dating back to 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Hoover went on to win its fourth straight state championship.
Although the stakes weren’t quite as heavy this time, the game was eerily similar as Hoover (4-1) made up for some missed opportunities in the middle innings with a closing fury that saw the Huskies score eight runs on 10 hits, aided by a pair of Indians errors in the final two frames.
It all came at the expense of Sissonville senior hurler Madison Legg, a first-team Class AA All-State selection a year ago who has handed the Huskies more losses (four) than all other teams combined during her time with the Indians.
“Everybody was pumped up in the dugout,” Fix said. “I knew we needed to get some hits because last year, we didn’t … we weren’t intimidated by [Legg] this year.”
It started with two outs in the first as Sydney Bright laced a two-out double to the right-center gap followed by a run-scoring single from Grayson Buckner and then an RBI triple from Abby Hanson to give Hoover and Fix an early 2-0 advantage. Sissonville (4-1) answered with a run in the second after Abigail Bailey led off with a triple down the left-field line and scored on a single off the bat of Taylor Oxley.
Legg, who finished with eight strikeouts and no walks, was able to dance in and out of trouble for a while, stranding a Hoover runner in scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings, but the Indians couldn’t capitalize, leaving the bases loaded to end the fourth.
That’s when the floodgates finally opened for Hoover, which sent nine hitters to the plate in the top of the fifth, with Bright and Kirstin Wehrle each rapping out RBI hits and Sydney Shamblin coming up with a two-run single. The Huskies scored five runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and Fix was able to strand two more Indians in the home half of the sixth to close the door.
“This field is so big and there’s so much green out here that if you can get the ball out here you can take extra bases, and bloops fall in and they turn into doubles, and we were just fortunate enough that that happened more for us,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said. “Base runners put the pressure on the defense and when we get our bunts down and do the little things, we’re hard to beat that way but it doesn’t always happen.”
Fix admitted the Huskies used a 2-1 loss at Winfield on Thursday for motivation, and it was apparent up and down the lineup. Brooklyn Huffman and Buckner each went 2 for 4. Bright, Hanson, Shamblin and Wehrle each finished 3 for 4, with Bright doubling twice and Hanson legging out two triples. Hanson drove in three runs and scored two more with Buckner and Bright also each crossing the plate twice.
The Indians were playing without starters Emma Meade and Autumn Bailey due to injuries. Sissonville coach Travis Hill said it was better to get a game like Friday’s out of the way early in the season as opposed to late.
“The season is long, what do we got, 26, 27 more games before sectionals?” Hill said. “We’ll take this lick today and the thing about the game, we’ll come back the next day and play again.”
Bailey led Sissonville’s offense, going 3 for 3 with Oxley adding a pair of singles in three at-bats. Fix finished with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings for Hoover.