For the second year in a row, Herbert Hoover overcame an opening-game loss in the softball state tournament and ripped off three consecutive wins on the final day on Thursday, winning its record-tying fifth-straight Class AA state championship.
In terms of their perch atop the double-A softball heap and their place in the sport’s history within West Virginia’s borders, the Huskies left no doubt. Maybe that’s fitting, because for coaches and players, there was never any to begin with.
Perhaps more so than its talent or its statistics, that unyielding belief continues to push Hoover to loftier heights and to more hardware. It’s one thing to hear coach Missy Smith preach it, but it’s another to witness her players embody it.
The rain that fell on the field after a title-clinching 21-3 win over Winfield on Thursday might as well have been red and blue confetti for the Huskies. Sure, it was rewarding, but it was also expected, even after a 5-4 loss to Oak Glen in the tournament’s first game put Hoover on the brink of elimination for the second straight year.
“Heart, determination, no doubt,” senior Grayson Buckner rattled off when asked how and why the Huskies were able to excel with their backs against the wall yet again. “We believe in every single one of our teammates and we know they all have our back.
“[Wednesday] after we lost to Oak Glen, we went back to our hotel and we sat there at mine and Caroline [Woody] and Sydney Bright’s room and we were like, ‘Look guys, it ain’t over. It’s not over. We’re going to rise together.’ And look what we did. That’s unbelievable right there.”
For most programs, she’d be right. But when it comes to the Huskies and the run they continued this week, the unbelievable has become the norm.
The string of titles started in 2017, and it’s easy to forget that none of the players during that time have even had a home base as the massive flooding in June of 2016 destroyed Herbert Hoover High School. While construction on the new school is expected to be complete in the next couple of years, Buckner’s senior class is the third in a row that finished the entirety of their high school years in portables set up at Elkview Middle School.
Maybe that adversity only strengthened the bond between the players and the community. Certainly a good deal of it comes from Smith as well.
Her legend continues to grow with each championship. After Thursday, Smith has a ring for her first toe as she’s now won 11 state championships, with five coming at the helm of George Washington’s volleyball team and six as the softball coach at Herbert Hoover.
Coaches around the state and beyond at all levels would certainly love to know Smith’s secret, but it’s likely not as grandiose as expected. Perhaps it can be witnessed during every at-bat, between every pitch. Her message to her hitters has nothing to do with bat angles, hand placement or mechanics. Instead, it’s just encouragement to win the present at-bat, by any means necessary. Mid-inning messages aren’t about strategy or alignment, they’re about energy in the dugout and picking each other up.
Smith’s demand to each incoming class isn’t about winning titles; that’s a by-product. It’s about buy-in, unity and unflinching positivity.
So, when junior Brooklyn Huffman — who turned in a season that, statistically speaking, didn’t quite live up to a big sophomore year in 2021 — caught fire in the state tournament, going 9 for 12 with 16 RBIs, it came as a surprise to no one in the Hoover dugout. That same faith is given to every player by every player, and that team-wide self-belief is contagious. So much so that it bled through in Buckner’s words.
“Brooklyn is such an amazing athlete, I believe in her totally,” Buckner said. “Most teams, it’s mostly the beginning of their lineup, and I know that from one through nine [in the batting order] we’re all solid, we’re all studs.”
Hoover joined Buffalo (2011-2015) and Hurricane (2015-2019) as the only programs in West Virginia to win five straight softball championships. While the core group was mostly gone for the Bison and Redskins thereafter, the Huskies graduate but two seniors off this year’s team.
Buckner is one of those, and her absence will certainly be missed. But at Hoover, the next great group is seemingly always just an eighth-grade class away. No program has ever won six straight titles, and while Buckner won’t be there to help, her belief in the rest of the Huskies remains unconditional. Her parting message was simple.
“That I love them and I’m super-proud of them and they’re going to win it again next year,” she said.
Smith wouldn’t broach the subject, saying only to check back with her in March. But she did offer a brief glimpse of a team without Buckner and Woody. Both are younger siblings of graduated players Delani Buckner and Rebekah Woody, both of whom were also part of three championship teams (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
And while life will be different, it will also go on, and so it is in softball on the Elk River. While the names and faces may change, the expectations under Smith and the resulting success likely never will.
“We’ll start next year without a Woody or a Buckner on the team for the first time in six years, and they’re big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt that somebody will step up and do their jobs,” Smith said. “That’s what we do.”