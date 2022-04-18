Don’t look now, but Herbert Hoover is doing it again.
The four-time Class AA state softball champions made a big statement last week, ripping off consecutive wins over Winfield, Lincoln County and Nitro in the course of three days, winning the contests by a combined score of 12-1. The Huskies capped the week with an 18-0 drubbing of Braxton County on Friday to move to 12-2.
A couple of losses early in the season -- 2-1 at Winfield and 5-2 at Nitro -- seem like a distant memory now and Hoover is showing it's plenty capable of a run at a fifth straight title, which would tie it for the longest streak in state history with Buffalo (2011-2015) and Hurricane (2015-2019).
“I like where we’re headed,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said after the victory over the Wildcats on Thursday. “We can’t stay where we are, but I like where we are headed.”
Championships tend to blur together, but each year brings a different roster, a different schedule and a different set of circumstances, and each one the Huskies have captured comes with its own unique story. The dominance of a 33-0 run in 2018 and a 35-1 mark in 2019 may stick out most but there has been adversity along the way as well.
In 2017, Chapmanville entered the Class AA state tournament as the likely favorite before Hoover gutted out a winner-take-all title tilt to begin its streak. Last year, Hoover dropped its first state tournament game to Sissonville before grinding through three wins on the final day to wrestle the championship away from Oak Glen.
Smith has won softball five titles with the Huskies and has five more in volleyball with George Washington. To say the least, she knows how to guide a team to postseason triumphs.
Part of that is having the team pointed in the right direction before it gets there, and the Huskies seem to be steadily improving with each trip out. There have been a number of good softball teams in the Kanawha Valley in recent years, especially in Class AA -- Sissonville made the state tournament last year, Nitro in 2019, Winfield has had strong teams during Hoover’s run and Poca has made some noise as well.
Yet the Huskies have found a way to top them all and other contenders from around the state -- Oak Glen, Independence, Petersburg and Chapmanville just to name a few.
But how? How does Hoover year in and year out continuously find itself on the right side of an outcome in big games down the stretch?
Without giving away all the secrets, Smith attempted to answer that very question.
“[Hoover’s players] play a lot of games before they get here and it’s a lot of mental toughness coaching that we do and buying in on their part,” Smith explained. “As a coach, I can give them everything I’ve got and if they’re not taking it in we’re not going to be successful, but they buy in when they get here. My seniors and juniors do a great job with the freshmen every single year of getting them where they need to be and understanding that we play together here and what we do works, but you have to believe in what we do.”
Perhaps most impressive about this Huskies squad is that what they do has changed as their personnel has. The two-year 78-1 span in 2018 and 2019 was defined largely by the pitching of Delani Buckner, the 2019 co-player of the year and current player at Appalachian State. Along with second pitcher Presley McGee, the two combined to strike out 747 batters in 385 innings during that two-year run.
That’s just not what Hoover is now and that’s been just fine. Grayson Buckner and Josi Fix, the team’s two primary hurlers, pitch much more to contact, striking out 213 hitters in 2582/3 innings since the beginning of last season.
But Hoover’s defense has backed that by averaging less than an error per game, committing 36 in 46 games since the start of 2021.
In an era in which home runs have seemingly gone up each season, Hoover has relied on a much more balanced and spread attack, with seven starters currently hitting .300 or better, led by catcher Sydney Bright’s mark of .500.
But none of that much matters to Smith or to a group of players who display the same sort of unity and togetherness that has come to define the Huskies during their current run. The only numbers that matter are wins, and the Huskies are stringing them together at the right time, yet again.
“It takes all of us,” Smith said. “That’s what I like about our team is that it doesn’t matter who it is. We have the do-your-job mentality, and whether it’s Abby or anybody else, when they’re at the plate or when the ball is hit to them they understand their role and they do their job and I like that about this team.”