The Herbert Hoover softball team moved one step closer to achieving a historic feat, defeating Philip Barbour 9-0 to win the Class AA Region 2 title at home Tuesday at Michael Chandler Field.
With the win, the four-time defending state champion Huskies (21-3) advance to the state tournament next week in South Charleston. Philip Barbour ends its season at 20-6.
Hoover is now just a few wins away from earning a fifth straight title, which would tie the state record for most consecutive championships, alongside Buffalo (2011-15) and Hurricane (2015-19).
“Winning never gets old,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said. “They all are exciting and each team is different. They are hard to earn no matter how many you have. You have to earn every one of them.”
Smith indicated the Huskies haven’t discussed what another state title would mean historically for Hoover.
“Not at all,” Smith said. “We are just doing what we do and trying to play the best ball we can and be the best team we can on that day. You can’t win it if you’re not there. We are there and have a chance. We are one of four teams left and I’m very excited about it. I like where we are.”
Hoover continued its dominant run throughout the postseason. In winning its sectional title, the Huskies blanked Braxton County, Roane County and Lewis County, outscoring them 27-0.
In its first game against Philip Barbour in the regional on Monday, Hoover won 8-2. Over their five postseason games, the Huskies have outscored their opponents 44-2.
“It’s not easy,” Smith said. “We are facing good competition. I’m very proud of the girls. They are in it every pitch, no matter what the score is. They want to win, and win decisively.”
Hoover ended things in style in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run homer by Grayson Buckner to finish the mercy-rule victory. Buckner also pitched the shutout for the Huskies, allowing five hits.
“That was my last at bat here, and I just wanted to do something special,” said Buckner, a senior. “I was so happy and tears was coming in my eyes because I was so excited to get to go back to states.”
Hoover struck first in the bottom of the first after Sydney Shamblin led off with a walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Caroline Woody. Sydney Bright followed with a RBI single to give the Huskies the early lead.
Philip Barbour had a golden opportunity to score in the top of the second inning after its first two batters, Katie Kennedy and Katelynn Cooper, reached on singles.
However, the Colts didn’t score after a failed sacrifice bunt attempt resulted in a pop up to the third baseman. Buckner recorded a strikeout and the next Philip Barbour batter hit the ball just in front of the plate and in fair territory for the final out.
In the bottom of the third inning, Hoover received another run when Caroline Woody hit a solo home run over the left-center field fence to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead.
Hoover created some separation with two runs in the fourth to lead 4-0. Kristin Wehrle and Hannah Shamblin singled and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Sydney Shamblin hit the ball to the Philip Barbour first baseman but it went through her legs for an error. Wehrle and Hannah Shamblin scored on the error.
The Huskies poured it on in the fifth inning, plating three runs to take a commanding 7-0 advantage. Abby Hanson hit an RBI single and Hannah Shamblin also drove in a pair of runs with a single.
Bright had two hits for Hoover and reached base three times. Hanson, Wehrle and Hannah Shamblin all had two hits as well for the Huskies, who earned 11 hits against the Colts.
Kennedy and Cooper both had two hits, tallying four of the five for Philip Barbour.