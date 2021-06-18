The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Three Kanawha Valley prep softball teams have qualified for next week's state tournament at Little Creek Park, and two of them will meet right off the bat.

Herbert Hoover (23-4) and Sissonville (19-4) will square off at around noon Tuesday in a Class AA first-round game at Rock Field A at Little Creek Park. The game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the other Class AA game between Region 1 champion Oak Glen (28-1) and Region 3 winner Independence (22-14), which is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. first pitch.

St. Albans (30-1) is the Kanawha Valley's qualifier in Class AAA and will open the tournament against John Marshall (21-5-3) at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Rock Field B.

Twelve teams -- four in each class -- advanced to the two-day double-elimination tournament by winning regional championships. First-round state tournament pairings were set by a predetermined rotation of regional winners.

Herbert Hoover and Sissonville both advanced to the state tournament by sweeping their best-of-three regional series earlier this week. The Huskies defeated Lincoln 4-1 and 11-0 in Region 2 while the Indians downed Scott 4-1 and 6-1 in Region 4.

Hoover and Sissonville met twice during the regular season with the Indians winning both close games -- 2-1 on May 12 and 3-2 on May 18.

Sissonville comes into the state tournament riding a seven-game win streak while Hoover has won its last 10 since the latter loss to the Indians.

The losers of Tuesday's Class AA first-round games will meet in an elimination contest at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and that game will be followed by the winners of the first-round games. The bracket continues at 9:45 a.m., leading up to the championship round, scheduled for 2:15 p.m.

Class AAA

St. Albans was cruising along with a perfect 28-0 record before being upset in its Region 3 opener 5-4 Monday by Greenbrier East. The Red Dragons bounced back to defeat the Spartans 9-0 and 8-2 over the next two games to win the regional and secure their state tournament berth.

John Marshall swept University to capture the Region 1 title.

The St. Albans-John Marshall loser will play at 4:45 p.m. against the loser of the other AAA first-round game between Region 2 champion Washington (25-3) and Region 4 winner Cabell Midland in an elimination game. The first-round winners are up next, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the losers bracket game.

The AAA championship round is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., preceded at 9:45 by the elimination game.

CLASS A

The small-school portion of the state tournament, to be played at Craft Field at Little Creek Park, begins at 9:30 a.m., when Region 1 winner Ritchie County (21-5) takes on Region 3 champion Midland Trail (20-4).

The other Class A first-round game, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Ritchie-Midland Trail game, pits Region 2 champion Petersburg (21-5) and unbeaten Wahama (24-0), which won Region 4.

Tags