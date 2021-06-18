Three Kanawha Valley prep softball teams have qualified for next week's state tournament at Little Creek Park, and two of them will meet right off the bat.
Herbert Hoover (23-4) and Sissonville (19-4) will square off at around noon Tuesday in a Class AA first-round game at Rock Field A at Little Creek Park. The game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the other Class AA game between Region 1 champion Oak Glen (28-1) and Region 3 winner Independence (22-14), which is scheduled for a 9:45 a.m. first pitch.
St. Albans (30-1) is the Kanawha Valley's qualifier in Class AAA and will open the tournament against John Marshall (21-5-3) at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Rock Field B.
Twelve teams -- four in each class -- advanced to the two-day double-elimination tournament by winning regional championships. First-round state tournament pairings were set by a predetermined rotation of regional winners.
Herbert Hoover and Sissonville both advanced to the state tournament by sweeping their best-of-three regional series earlier this week. The Huskies defeated Lincoln 4-1 and 11-0 in Region 2 while the Indians downed Scott 4-1 and 6-1 in Region 4.
Hoover and Sissonville met twice during the regular season with the Indians winning both close games -- 2-1 on May 12 and 3-2 on May 18.
Sissonville comes into the state tournament riding a seven-game win streak while Hoover has won its last 10 since the latter loss to the Indians.
The losers of Tuesday's Class AA first-round games will meet in an elimination contest at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, and that game will be followed by the winners of the first-round games. The bracket continues at 9:45 a.m., leading up to the championship round, scheduled for 2:15 p.m.
Class AAA
St. Albans was cruising along with a perfect 28-0 record before being upset in its Region 3 opener 5-4 Monday by Greenbrier East. The Red Dragons bounced back to defeat the Spartans 9-0 and 8-2 over the next two games to win the regional and secure their state tournament berth.
John Marshall swept University to capture the Region 1 title.
The St. Albans-John Marshall loser will play at 4:45 p.m. against the loser of the other AAA first-round game between Region 2 champion Washington (25-3) and Region 4 winner Cabell Midland in an elimination game. The first-round winners are up next, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the losers bracket game.
The AAA championship round is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., preceded at 9:45 by the elimination game.
CLASS A
The small-school portion of the state tournament, to be played at Craft Field at Little Creek Park, begins at 9:30 a.m., when Region 1 winner Ritchie County (21-5) takes on Region 3 champion Midland Trail (20-4).
The other Class A first-round game, 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Ritchie-Midland Trail game, pits Region 2 champion Petersburg (21-5) and unbeaten Wahama (24-0), which won Region 4.