At some point prior to the 2021 season, Herbert Hoover softball coach Missy Smith had a short, simple message for then-junior pitcher Grayson Buckner.
“I handed her the ball and said, ‘Go dominate,’” Smith recalled.
No pressure.
With the Huskies’ run of success and that of her last name weighing on her, perhaps it’s easy to undervalue the manner in which Buckner responded and the career on which she'll put a cap at the Class AA state tournament next week, starting with a game against Oak Glen at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Little Creek Park.
Hoover will be chasing its fifth straight championship, and for Buckner and fellow senior Caroline Woody, it would be the third in as many prep seasons (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But heading into last season, the Huskies had just three players -- Buckner, Woody and then-senior Cortney Fizer -- who had ever suited up for Hoover prior to that season.
Having logged just one career inning and with Smith’s two-word statement ringing in her ears, Buckner had little choice but to step out of the shadow of older sister Delani Buckner and into the spotlight and the circle as the No. 1 pitcher on a team carrying a multi-championship dynasty along with it.
As hard as the situation may have seemed, she thrived, helping lead the team to a fourth-straight title.
“She was the lead dog in our race and we tried to keep up with her,” Smith said. “Nobody wanted to be the one that let her down.”
“It was an adjustment,” Buckner admitted on Thursday morning, hours before she was set to graduate. “But to be honest I felt like I had mentally prepared myself as well. Going into it, I knew I was going to be one of the main pitchers on our staff. Obviously, being Delani Buckner’s sister, I had a big role to live up to.”
Indeed, stepping into the cleats of her older sibling was no small task. Delani Buckner, the 2019 co-state Player of the Year, put together one of the best three-year runs of any prep pitcher in state history. From 2017-2019, Delani, who now plays at Appalachian State, went 52-3, piled up 664 strikeouts in 343 innings with the Huskies stringing together three state titles and going 95-6 in that time, including an unbeaten 33-0 mark in 2018. All of that before her senior season was canceled.
And so, the burden of the team, the run of championships and all of the expectations likely didn’t equal the weight Grayson Buckner felt walking down the hallways of her own house. Even now, with a string of her own accomplishments behind her, she admitted the comparisons continue.
“One-hundred percent, it’s still hard,” she said. “People still like to compare me to her. I’m just trying to be my own person. I have different strengths than her as well as weaknesses. We’re common in ways but we’re very different at the same time.”
Different? Yes. Common in their successes? Absolutely.
Grayson Buckner is not the strikeout artist Delani Buckner was, and that's been perfectly fine for the Huskies teams of the last two years. For her career, Grayson has gone 30-5 in the circle heading into the state tournament. She more than cut last year’s 1.68 ERA in half with a mark of 0.79 this season, and she’s struck out 227 batters in 232 innings pitched in her career.
But as a hitter, it’s Grayson Buckner who has the family edge. She’s hit 20 career home runs and has hit .400 or better in each of her three seasons. Along the way she’s gathered a second-team (2019) and a first-team (2021) All-State selection and she’s committed to play at the next level, where she will attend Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina.
So, has Grayson Buckner been unfairly overlooked because of the high bar set by her sister? Again, Missy Smith’s comment was brief but pointed.
“One-thousand percent,” Smith said.
Grayson admitted that sometimes it has been easy to feel that way as well but stressed that no rivalry exists between the siblings.
“Sometimes I feel that way but I love my sister and I know that she’s an amazing ball player and I am one of her biggest fans,” she said.
Next week will bring with it the opportunity for Grayson Buckner to cap her career and leave her own legacy on the program, one that Smith said will be that of a player who could do it all.
“She’s a complete player,” Smith said. “When she plays shortstop, she does a good job. On the mound, she can spin it. In the box, she’s a threat to go deep. She can be a complete player and carry your team if you need her to.”
While last year’s inexperience brought with it a different kind of pressure, trying to maintain Hoover’s recent string of excellence carries its own weight this year as well. But if there’s anything Buckner is used to, it’s succeeding in the face of expectations, and she said the Huskies are ready for one more run.
“No matter what, I have teammates that love and support me,” she said. “It’s definitely different, especially because I know next week are my final games in this uniform. It kind of brings tears to my eyes a little bit because I know high school isn’t supposed to be the best part of your life and I know it’s not going to be, but it’s pretty dang close. We are all super pumped, all super hungry, we’re going to be disciplined at the plate, get our bunts down and be flawless defensively. We’re all going to be together as a team.”