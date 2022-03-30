HUNTINGTON — Shawna Francis said her Huntington softball team’s bats have come alive in its last few games although its defense is still a work in progress.
Francis, head coach of the Highlanders, said the team made too many errors — five in all — while losing to visiting Hurricane 17-7 on Wednesday in a Mountain State Athletic Conference contest.
The game was moved from Hurricane to Huntington at the request of the Redskins, Francis said, but the Highlanders were unable to take advantage of home field.
Hurricane (6-0) scored three runs in the top of the first inning while sending seven hitters to the plate. The Redskins matched that run total in the second.
Huntington was able to push a across a single in the first inning thanks to an error by the Redskins, and the Highlanders rallied back in the third.
Singles by Jayla Bias-Smith, Amillia Howard, a double by Lexi Black and a walk to Caelin Marcum helped Huntington cut the Hurricane lead to 6-5.
That momentum proved to be short-lived, however.
The Redskins gained three of those runs back on their next trip to the plate behind three doubles in the fifth from Jaden Jones, Madison Moon and Mackenzie Donahue. Three other Hurricane players reached base in the inning to make the score 9-1.
The Redskins added four more runs in the fifth and another four in the sixth.
“We gritted it out,” Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens said. “I was disappointed in our focus and our leaving base runners on early, but we had good aggressive base running, singles, we took pitches, we didn’t chase pitches, so I was happy about that.”
Stevens said she was confident in the team’s offense as it prepares for a tough league test on Thursday when it travels to South Charleston to face an undefeated Black Eagles team.
Meanwhile, Huntington was able to claim the game’s only home run — a solo shot to center field from Howard in the fifth inning.
The next batter, Black, collected her second hit of the game with a single and scored from first when Earwood came through with RBI base hit later in the inning.
The Highlanders would get no closer.
“We had a few games early on that we didn’t score any runs,” Francis said. “It was a blank, so our goal moving forward was to be more aggressive, execute better and move runners.”