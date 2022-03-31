Weather notwithstanding, Thursday’s showdown between prep softball unbeatens had about everything one could’ve hoped, including a raucous crowd.
For host South Charleston, it was a taste of the type of game it is striving to make the norm. For Hurricane, it was a return to what has long been the norm.
And while they might not yet look as dominant as they did a few years ago, the Redskins made plays when they needed them and eked out a 4-3 victory to move to 7-0 on the season, matching the team’s win total from last year.
That very fact was a talking point for coach Meghan Stevens both before and after Thursday’s tilt.
“We’ve talked a lot about that this week, how much that drove us in the offseason,” Stevens said. “It was really a humbling experience for us, a wake-up call, and they worked so dang hard in the offseason and it’s really, really showing. I’m just super, super proud of them.”
The Black Eagles (7-1) are just 27-48 over the last three seasons -- the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- yet after returning seven starters from last year’s lineup look to be a threat in Class AAA Region 3.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted but one run after winning seven games straight,” SC coach Chrissy Orcutt said. “All three of [the coaches] started preaching when they were in the weight room in the fall and everybody has bought in.”
Hurricane got Thursday’s party started almost immediately as sophomore center fielder Elise Pye deposited a one-out, 2-2 offering from Hope Sizemore over the left-field fence to put the Redskins up 1-0. South Charleston answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second with Tori Wells leading off the frame with a double and scoring on an error by Hurricane shortstop Alivia Meeks. Sizemore, who singled after Wells’ at-bat, also scored on an RBI fielder’s choice from Sophia Frye.
Meeks, a Purdue commit and first-team All-stater, made up for the error with some sparkling play in the field. After freshman Alex Anderson homered in the third to tie the game at 2, the Black Eagles again threatened in the bottom half with Savannah Graley singling and Wells doubling again to put two on with two outs. Sizemore hit a ground ball toward the middle that ricocheted off Hurricane second baseman Jaden Jones’ glove and dribbled toward Meeks, who picked it up and fired to first in time to save a run and kill the threat.
Meeks later turned a similar trick, fielding a ball off Anderson’s glove and throwing to first to get SC leadoff hitter Emily Ross to start the fifth.
“Her arm and her leadership, just unbelievable,” Stevens said. “You can’t say enough about her and I’m not going to get upset with her if she goes for a big play, that’s who she is.”
Meeks walked with one out in the fifth and scored as Anderson, who finished 2 for 2 and reached base four times, laced a double into the right-center gap. The Redskins tacked on another run in the sixth after Reagan Boggess tripled and scored on an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of Grace Robie.
After Lexi Scarberry wiggled out of a jam in the top of the seventh, striking out Madison Moon and Mackenzie Donahue with two on, South Charleston had one last crack. Ross pounded a one-out shot over the center-field wall to cut the deficit to one run at 4-3 but a fly out to center from Hallie Dinklocker and a line out to second base from Scarberry ended the game.
“This is tournament-type atmosphere, you live to play in a game like this,” Stevens said. “We loved it. Obviously, you enjoy it more when you come out with a win.”
“It was so loud there our last couple of at-bats, it was awesome,” Orcutt said. “It was a state-tournament atmosphere.”
Wells finished 3 for 3 with three doubles for SC. Boggess and Pye each added singles to finish with two hits for Hurricane.