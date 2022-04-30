By the end of a long, cold and rainy Saturday morning, Hurricane and Cabell Midland were declared softball co-champions of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Yet, no one -- not the teams, league or tournament officials -- felt much like winners.
Instead, it was Mother Nature who reigned -- or is it rained? -- supreme Saturday, soaking the fields at Little Creek Park with hours of moisture and eventually forcing a permanent stoppage of play after early semifinals had concluded.
One of those games made it through to its conclusion as top-seeded Hurricane picked up an 8-6 comeback win over No. 4 Spring Valley. The other semifinal, being held simultaneously on an adjacent field, ended prematurely as George Washington coach Antonio Jimenez pulled his sixth-seeded Patriots off the field in the bottom of the fourth inning with second-seeded Cabell Midland holding a 5-1 lead.
Jimenez cited player safety after the Knights' Sabrina Rose injured her knee sliding into a base. With the deluge only seemingly strengthening as the innings went on, Jimenez asked for a stoppage. When umpires denied him one, he brought his team into the dugout and forfeited the game.
"My decision was to ask for time to play it later and they said, 'No,' so, I said, 'You know what, I can't finish this game and risk the health of my players,'" Jimenez explained. "We've got sectionals on Tuesday and I don't think it's doable or fair for the kids. These kids are not used to playing in this rain, it's just not right. And then you'd have to play back-to-back with uniforms soaking wet."
Little Creek Park, now the site of the state tournament, is equipped with artificial turf fields. However, while field conditions held up, getting a grip on the ball proved difficult. The Hurricane-Spring Valley tilt was marred by wild pitches and throwing errors, particularly in the pivotal sixth inning as Hurricane scored five runs helped by three wild pitches and two errors.
Rain began early on Saturday morning but initial forecasts called for moisture to move out of the area by noon. The decision at that point from MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric and tournament director/South Charleston Athletic Director Bryce Casto was to start the semifinals on time at 10 a.m.
As play began, forecasts worsened with rain expected to continue later and later into the afternoon. However, once games started, the decision to stop was then up to the umpires.
As the rain picked up in the top of the third inning, Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens emphatically asked for the game be stopped. However, the umpires chose to press on with Spring Valley (19-8) striking for two runs in the frame to take an early 2-0 lead.
"They talked to both coaches and they explained to me that both coaches would be agreeable to stop the game and delay it," Hamric explained. "Then they came to me and I asked them, 'Are the conditions any worse now than it was,' and they said, 'No, it's playable.' I said, 'Well, then that's your decision. If it's playable, we play.'
"One coach asked and the other coach agreed that he would go along with calling the game, but it's not their decision. It's the umpires' decision."
Even after her team gutted out a late-inning rally, Stevens was less than thrilled with how things played out from the start on Saturday.
"I have a lot I would like to say and I don't know what I should," Stevens said. "I've never played in a game like that. Not ideal by any means."
While the forecast may have been favorable early, neither Stevens nor Jimenez were thrilled with the decision to start on time.
"I was caught off guard when we were told to start warming up and that game times weren't going to be adjusted," Stevens said. "I let my feelings be known on that and as it progressed and it got worse, they said, 'Play on.' That's all I got."
"I thought from the get-go that it should've been done," Jimenez said. "In fact, we got here at 8 in the morning to warm up and we were told to wait, and then at 9:15 they said, 'OK, we're on time.' So, we had 45 minutes to warm up, which also affects the performance of the teams. And then you go in there and it rains like this -- it's not the right setting."
After play had concluded between Hurricane and Spring Valley, Midland coaches met with Hamric and Stevens, with the ultimate result being to cancel the remainder of the tournament. The championship game had been delayed indefinitely by Casto and Hamric at that point, and with rain continuing, Hamric announced the Redskins and Knights would be declared co-champions.
"Everybody took the players' safety and health into consideration because everybody's got sectionals next week," Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. "You're going to get kids sick. We got a catcher hurt today, we got one hurt last night and I don't think they're going to be able to play Tuesday, which hurts us."
"We really thought it wasn't going to get any better and the rain just persisted," Hamric added. "People were getting upset and taking their teams off the field and common sense told you that we needed to do something."
The cancellation also nixed games in a consolation bracket scheduled for Saturday afternoon. Huntington, which had been scheduled to play Riverside, had already made the decision not to attend with prom scheduled for Saturday night.
All ticket sales were done online prior to the tournament and full refunds were given to those attending on Saturday.
In the lone semifinal that was completed, Elise Pye singled twice and drove in a run for Hurricane (18-7) with Grace Robie adding a two-run single as part of the five-run sixth inning. Kate Spry tripled, swatted an inside-the-park home run and drove in two for the Timberwolves.