photo
Teams lined up for the National Anthem prior to Hurricane and Huntington facing off in prep softball on Monday at Hurricane High. It was Little League Night at Hurricane, as dozens of youth players were introduced and took the field before the game. 

 RICK RYAN | For the Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE — It got a bit nervy at the end, but Hurricane had just enough cushion to hold on.

Kenzie Kessel ripped a pair of hits and drove in two runs Monday evening and also came on in relief to save the game as the Redskins fended off Huntington 7-4 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference contest.

