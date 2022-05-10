Chloe Kimble took matters into her own hands on Tuesday night.
The junior third baseman went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to lead No. 3 Winfield to a 7-5 road win over No. 2 Sissonville in a Class AA Region 4 Section 1 softball tournament semifinal game at Sissonville High.
With the win, Winfield (20-7) advances to the sectional championship game at No. 1 Nitro Wednesday at 6 p.m. while Sissonville is eliminated and ends its season at 18-9.
“[Monday] we had really just decided we were gonna win this,” Kimble said. “It was time for us to start getting it going. We were ready for it. We had seen [Sissonville starting pitcher Madison Legg] three times. I was on it tonight. I was seeing a lot of outside pitches and I just decided to go with it and smash it.”
Winfield lost to Sissonville earlier in the sectional tournament as the Indians took a 7-4 win over the Generals on May 4. Kimble and the Generals had the last laugh, though.
“It’s great because last year we lost to them by quite a lot,” Kimble said. “And it feels good to turn around and have us beat them just because they’re such great players. It’s great. It’s definitely great.”
Winfield got off to a quick start offensively. After Legg induced two fly outs to start the game, Kennedy Dean and Lola Baber hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second for Kimble, who drove them in with an RBI double. Winfield had a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
Sissonville didn’t take long to answer as it scored four runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. Kenzie Raines led off with a single, Kya Hampton was hit by a pitch and Gracelyn Hill singled to drive in the first run for Sissonville.
With two on and no one out, Abigail Bailey hit a three-run home run to give the Indians a 4-2 lead.
The second and third were scoreless but Winfield answered with a four-spot in the top of the fourth. Alex Hurley led off with a single and Kennedy Schilling was walked. Georgia Moulder came to the plate with two on and one out and singled to load the bases for Maci Boggess.
Boggess singled to drive in Hurley and Schilling scored from third after Legg misplayed a throw to the infield and the game was tied at 4.
With runners on second and third and no one out, Dean was intentionally walked to load the bases for Baber. Baber struck out swinging and it was up to Kimble, who singled to drive in two and give the Generals a 6-4 lead.
Sissonville answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth but couldn’t get over the hump as Boggess retired eight of the final 10 batters she faced. Winfield scored an insurance run in the seventh to secure the 7-5 win.
After giving up four runs in the seventh, Boggess allowed just one run on six hits for the rest of the game to earn the win. Legg was the losing pitcher.
“The biggest thing was the girls didn’t quit fighting tonight,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “They kept swinging. Just a great effort. I know the first inning was kind of wild but we got out of that first down two runs. Maci did a great job. She held us right in the game and did what she was supposed to do. Hats off to her. Total team effort.”