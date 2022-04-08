HURRICANE — Over the course of five innings, fueled by two three-run home runs, Lincoln County made one loud, big-school softball statement on the road Friday night.
The Panthers got a three-run bomb from Maci Lunsford in the first inning and another from Josie Bird in the fourth, and it was more than enough for sophomore pitcher Ryleigh Shull as Lincoln County registered a 9-1 win in five innings in a battle of Class AAA unbeatens.
The game started with an error in center field for the Redskins (11-1) and things never got much better as Lincoln County (9-0) pounded out nine hits, four of the extra-base variety, and rode the momentum from Lunsford’s early big fly to a win.
“That puts a dagger in their heart real quick,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “When you score first, it makes a strong statement right off the bat.”
Haleigh Adkins lifted a lazy fly to center to lead off the game but it was misplayed by the Redskins’ Elise Pye, allowing Adkins to reach third base. She scored in the next at-bat on a single from Allison Ramey to put the Panthers up 1-0.
After Bird struck out, Shull singled and was moved over on a sacrifice bunt from Becca Pennington, leaving two on and two out. Hurricane pitcher Reagan Boggess was one pitch away from escaping further damage, but Lunsford went down and got a pitch low in the strike zone and golfed it over the left-field wall to turn an early setback into an eventual back-breaker.
The Redskins picked up their only run in the bottom of the second on a Boggess RBI fielder’s choice but stranded five and couldn’t string enough hits together to make a charge.
“It was definitely not our best effort tonight; we were not mentally sharp,” Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens said. “Taking away nothing from Lincoln County, obviously they played really well, I don’t think we gave them our ‘A’ effort tonight and that’s what we were just talking about. But you look out at our state championship signs, we’ve never had an undefeated season. I think they played really tight today and so I think we can take something from this.”
Friday was a matchup of two programs that have combined for eight of the last 10 state championships, with Hurricane taking six in that span and the Panthers claiming the 2011 and 2014 crowns. While the Redskins ripped off the next five championships after Lincoln County’s last, the Panthers dipped down into Class AA but haven’t been able to climb back to the top of the mountain.
At 9-0 and with wins over defending Class AAA state champion Cabell Midland as well as Class AA contender Nitro, things are looking up in Hamlin. Shull, a lefty who missed last year after choosing to play travel ball instead of participate in the high school season, said that Friday’s win was the biggest evidence yet that the Panthers should be taken seriously this year.
“Yeah, I think we’ve definitely proven ourselves in these past few games,” Shull said. “We started out, got ahead early in the game and I feel like that’s something as a team we’re really good at is getting ahead and setting the tone. But this game I feel like definitely sent a statement. The last two teams in triple-A that are undefeated, everybody wants to watch this game so I feel like we definitely made a statement to the rest of the state.”
Shull and Ramey each finished 2 for 3 at the plate with Gracie Clay picking up a pair of hits in two at-bats from the nine hole and Kendall Stickler adding a double for Lincoln County. Ryan Wolf went 2 for 2 and scored the lone run for Hurricane, with Jaden Jones singling twice in three at-bats.