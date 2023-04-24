Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It wasn't exactly the kind of game most people were expecting, but Lincoln County's Ryleigh Shull still made the most of it.

Shull went the distance, striking out eight, and also led the Panthers' offense by going 4 for 5 with a double and four RBIs as Lincoln County took down St. Albans 11-6 Monday evening in a matchup of Class AAA state powers on senior night in St. Albans.

