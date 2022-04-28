After a closer-than-expected 10-8 come-from-behind victory over Ashland on Wednesday, Lincoln County (18-3) made sure it wouldn’t suffer a scare again on Thursday, pounding St. Albans 11-0 in high school softball.
Ryleigh Shull smashed two home runs and a single to drive in six runs. She also was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking one. Shull induced ground balls on 10 of the Red Dragons’ 15 outs.
“My curve in on right-handed batters and away against left-handers,” Shull said of what worked well for her. “My change-up worked well, too.”
Nothing worked against Shull, who followed Josie Bird’s RBI triple down the right field line with a homer to right-center as the Panthers scored four runs in the first inning. Shull singled home Bird in the third to make it 4-0, then hit a three-run homer to right in a six-run fourth.
Maci Lunsford whacked a two-run home run in the fourth to make it 11-0.
“I’d been in a slump,” Shull said. “Getting it started early really helped. Josie kept getting on base and I thought, ‘bring her in.’”
Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said after St. Albans’ Jaden Conrad led off the game with a single to left, Shull settled down and pitched well.
“I told her she gave up a hit and that blew the no-hitter,” Barrett said. “Just relax and go out and pitch.”
Barrett and Shull said the blowout victory was a strong rebound from the close call with Ashland.
“We didn’t play well,” Barrett said of the game with the Kittens. “We didn’t hit well. That gave us some good motivation to play well tonight.”
Shull finished 3 for 3, as did Bird, who smacked a triple and two doubles.
Lincoln County is set to entertain Greenbrier East at noon Saturday. The Red Dragons visit Hurricane at 7 p.m. Friday.