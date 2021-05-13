The Mountain State Athletic Conference softball tournament is set for Friday and Saturday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, featuring all 10 league teams in a double-elimination format.
The games begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday with the lower seeds — No. 7 Hurricane takes on either Parkersburg or Capital, with the other facing No. 8 Riverside. Parkersburg and Capital met Thursday evening in the final MSAC regular-season contest to determine seeds Nos. 9 and 10.
The middle seeds play at 6 p.m. Friday, with No. 4 South Charleston taking on No. 5 George Washington and No. 3 Spring Valley playing No. 6 Huntington. The top two seeds — No. 1 St. Albans and No. 2 Cabell Midland — will find out their opponents after the opening-round games.
The championship round is tentatively scheduled for noon Saturday. Games on Saturday are set for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 and 6.
Both fields at The Rock Complex at Little Creek will be used for the event. Tickets are priced at $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. One ticket is good for the entire day of games, and fans can get their hand stamped if they play to leave the park and return.
All tickets are digital and no cash ticket sales will be conducted at the gate. Tickets may be purchased on the GoFan app on Apple devices or at GoFan.com on Android devices or mobile browsers. Search for South Charleston High School. Fans are urged to buy tickets in advance, with tickets being validated on the purchaser’s phone.
An iPad will be available at the gate to purchase tickets, but a credit card or debit card is required. Fans buying tickets at the gate will be directed to a parking lot to complete their ticket purchases in order to facilitate traffic flow.