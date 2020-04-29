Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.