Regular-season supremacy hasn’t meant a whole lot in Class AA Region 4 Section 1 over the last couple of seasons.
And there’s no guarantee that Nitro’s success so far as the softball season inches closer to the halfway mark will translate into a deep postseason run. But at the least, the Wildcats seem to be setting the bar for everyone else.
On Monday, Nitro (8-2) pushed that bar even higher with a 6-0 win at rival Sissonville, improving the Wildcats’ record to 3-0 against sectional competition and 7-0 against Class AA teams. Its only losses have come to Class AAA St. Albans and Lincoln County.
Otherwise, the Wildcats have been impressive to say the least and seem to be getting even better, now having won their last three games (Winfield, Independence and Sissonville) by a combined score of 20-0 after taking out defending state champion Herbert Hoover 5-2 to start April.
As Nitro is seemingly turning the corner, it’s doing so right along with its senior pitcher Lena Elkins, a Charlotte commitment who struck out 13 Indians in a two-hit shutout on Monday.
“Lena knows that we have her back and we trust Lena and everything she throws,” Nitro coach Caiti Mathes said. “She wants it, we all want it and we’re all here to support her. Just super-proud of her in the circle, she’s doing an awesome job.”
Elkins, a former All-Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year and a two-time first-team All-State selection -- the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- came into the season with awards and accolades to her credit but has taken her game to yet another level thus far.
Formerly part of a pitching staff split with the graduated Bella Savilla, Elkins has tossed all 66 of Nitro’s innings this year to the tune of a 0.21 ERA with 124 strikeouts and 21 walks. She also leads the Wildcats in most offensive categories, including batting average (.414), home runs (two), doubles (four), RBIs (11), runs (13) and walks (six).
While the higher pitching burden would seem to be a possible hindrance, Elkins said it’s actually been the opposite and that she’s comfortable serving as the team’s workhorse in the circle.
“Now that Bella is gone, I knew I was going to be the only pitcher this year and knew I was going to take a different role, pitching every game,” Elkins said. “Honestly, I think it’s easier. Just knowing I’m going to pitch and mentally preparing myself for every game ... I know who I’m facing, I’ve seen the batters before, I know what to do.”
Recent history says that Monday’s result ultimately isn’t significant. In each of the last two seasons, the No. 3 seed in the section went on to advance to the state tournament, with the Wildcats doing it in 2019 and the Indians doing it last season.
But other recent history points to Monday’s final being at the very least an early shot fired. Monday marked the eighth meeting between the squads since the beginning of the 2019 season, with six of the previous seven being decided by one run and the seventh by two. In fact, going into Monday’s game, the teams had each scored exactly 15 runs against each other in that span, with Nitro evening the series at four wins apiece with the victory.
Monday’s rather lopsided score was an outlier within a series that couldn’t have been much tighter coming into the contest. Yet, despite the outcome, Sissonville coach Travis Hill didn’t have to search too hard for an uplifting postgame message.
“It’s the toughest section in the state,” Hill said. “I tried to explain to them the season’s pretty much practicing, getting ready for the sectional. That’s when you’ve got to come and the chips are on the table. Obviously we can produce in the sectionals.
“They were the 3 seed the year before, we were the 3 seed last year. We’ll be all right. God gives us another day and we’ll play tomorrow.”
The Nitro contingent is fully aware of those facts as well, yet with the way the Wildcats are rolling and with the way Elkins is going, optimism was cautiously abounding.
“The girls, I can’t say enough about them and I think that we’re rolling with it,” Mathes said.
“It definitely sends a message,” Elkins added. “Letting everybody know that we came to win the sectional title this year.”