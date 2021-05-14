Few Kanawha Valley prep softball teams, if any, came into the 2021 season with as many lofty expectations as Nitro.
And why not? The Wildcats returned both pitchers and seven players in their starting lineup that were a part of a Class AA state tournament run in 2019.
So far this season however, it’s been a bit of a mixed bag for Nitro, which stands at 11-6 with some big wins and some close, near-miss losses. With the 2020 season having been wiped out due to COVID-19, the Wildcats are facing some of the same issues that all spring sports teams are facing, and that’s overcoming a year of rust and trying to piece together a consistent schedule while working around the winter-spring sports overlap, injuries and issues that still surround the pandemic.
Some of the results of scheduling inconsistencies showed themselves in a 4-1 loss to Winfield on Wednesday, the Wildcats’ second against the Generals this season. Nitro committed five errors and stranded 10 runners on base, both of which, according to Wildcats coach Mike Taylor, have been problems from time to time this season.
“[Winfield is] a good team, well coached, no doubt, but I would like to play them and not give them a couple of runs because they’re too good for that,” Taylor said. “It’s frustrating. Again, I don’t want to sound like they didn’t beat us, because they did and there’s no excuses, but it’s frustrating to give runs away and that’s what we did, and when we’ve been beat, that’s kind of been our M.O.”
The Wildcats’ six losses are nothing to sneeze at. The aforementioned two against Winfield, which improved to 10-1 with Wednesday’s game. One against Scott, another against Raceland (Kentucky), one in the first of two matchups with Herbert Hoover and another against St. Albans, a Class AAA team that was 18-0 heading into Friday night’s Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament.
Four of those five losses were by four runs or less, with Nitro pushing the Red Dragons to 10 innings before falling 1-0. The only one of those losses that was lopsided was an 11-3 defeat to the Skyhawks, but Nitro was without both pitchers as Lena Elkins was playing basketball and Bella Savilla was out with a minor injury.
There have also been key wins for the Wildcats. A 1-0 victory over Johnson Central (Kentucky) and wins over the likes of Sissonville, Herbert Hoover in the second matchup between the teams and Independence all look good as well.
But largely, Taylor said it’s been about lengthy stretches without games. Wednesday’s loss to Winfield was the team’s first game since the close call with St. Albans six days earlier.
“Some of our kids that have hit well are not hitting well — chasing pitches, not good plate discipline,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a brutal run down the stretch, but we play better when we play. They’re tired of practicing. We had forever — we had a preseason, we had a month, normally we have 15 days. They want to play ball.”
Nitro will do just that with 12 games scheduled in the 15 days following Wednesday’s loss. It will likely be key in getting the Wildcats in better form by the time the postseason rolls around.
“It all matters at the end,” Taylor said. “And I think that’s where we’re trying to get to. Yeah, you want to win every game, but are we improving? Are we fixing our mistakes?”
While players like Elkins and Savilla, seniors Kerigan Moore (center field), Jordan Nelson (third base) and Morgan Burdette (second base) as well as juniors Sydni Cawley (catcher) and Tessleigh Morton (left field) have all been through the battles and sectionals and regional rounds before, while a couple of Nitro starters and a big sophomore class have not.
That would include starting shortstop Carly Mathes, starting right fielder Avery Sayre and three more sophomores that make up a big class of players that will play pivotal roles in the future of the program.
It has been a trial by fire, especially for Mathes and Sayre, for a class that missed its ninth-grade season and is playing catch-up a bit.
“They’re sophomores in school, but they’re freshmen in the field,” Taylor said. “Most of them have played a good amount of ball between travel and all that, so it’s not like it’s their first ballgame, but it has been an adjustment. We missed that year for sure.”
If Mathes’ name sounds familiar, it should. She is the younger sister of former Hurricane shortstop Caiti Mathes, the 2019 co-state player of the year and a four-time state champion who earned a scholarship to Marshall.
Injuries have plagued Caiti Mathes, and you can find her as part of Nitro’s coaching staff where she’s trying to guide her younger sister and the rest of the Wildcats. That addition has been a positive one, largely in providing a voice closer in age to the team’s current players and in terms of passing along knowledge of the game that helped turn Mathes into one of the most decorated and feared hitters in state history.
“Caiti does a really good job with the kids,” Taylor said. “She knows the right thing to say and when to say it and they look dead at her — I’m an old man, sometimes they don’t listen to me, but they look dead at her when she talks and that’s what I tell them, ‘Listen to somebody that was just recently there, she’s telling you good stuff.’ I love having her here. She’s got a good sense of humor and she helps us a lot.”