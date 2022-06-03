Prep softball: Nitro's Elkins heads All-Cardinal team Staff report Jun 3, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nitro's Lena Elkins was named the Player of the Year on the All-Cardinal Conference team.Elkins was joined on the all-conference first team by Wildcats teammate Carly Mathes and CeCe Lackey, and Caiti Mathes was named the Cardinal's Coach of the Year.Herbert Hoover and Sissonville each had two-first team selections: Grayson Buckner and Sydney Bright for the Huskies and Gracelyn Hill and Madison Legg for the Indians.Others named to the first team were Kennedy Dean (Winfield), Chloe Murphy (Chapmanville, Jayden Elkins (Scott), Taylor Noe (Logan), Lindzie Runions (Poca) and Kaliah Merritt (Wayne). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston Pride Parade and Festival is SaturdayFired Horace Mann Middle aide sentenced to up to 2 years behind bars for child batteryActivities abound at Saturday's debut of Forks of Coal wildlife education centerMike Harman: Who cares, if WV isn't growing? (Opinion)Ryan Pritt: Bridgeport run is one of a kindCheyenne Carter: Coal placed heavy burden on West Virginians (Opinion)Man pleads guilty to charges stemming from shooting at officer during traffic stopSeeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violenceGazette-Mail editorial: Foster care dashboard shows dire situation in WVDebra K. Sullivan: A cry from the heart (Opinion)