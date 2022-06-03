Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nitro's Lena Elkins was named the Player of the Year on the All-Cardinal Conference team.

Elkins was joined on the all-conference first team by Wildcats teammate Carly Mathes and CeCe Lackey, and Caiti Mathes was named the Cardinal's Coach of the Year.

Herbert Hoover and Sissonville each had two-first team selections: Grayson Buckner and Sydney Bright for the Huskies and Gracelyn Hill and Madison Legg for the Indians.

Others named to the first team were Kennedy Dean (Winfield), Chloe Murphy (Chapmanville, Jayden Elkins (Scott), Taylor Noe (Logan), Lindzie Runions (Poca) and Kaliah Merritt (Wayne).