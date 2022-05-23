Coming into the season with the graduation of fellow pitcher Bella Savilla, Lena Elkins knew that Nitro’s softball season would be largely riding on her right arm.
Though it was admittedly physically taxing, for the most part, Elkins shouldered the load and largely carried the Wildcats to a fourth-straight 20-win season.
For her season of mostly dominant pitching performances, offensive contributions and the percentage of the Wildcats’ production for which she was responsible, Elkins was named the Gazette-Mail All-Kanawha Valley softball Player of the Year.
Also picking up an award was St. Albans first baseman Punkie Harper, a freshman who claimed Rookie of the Year honors after leading the Kanawha Valley with 13 home runs to go with a team-high 42 RBIs and a .467 batting average.
Meanwhile, the Coach of the Year honor was given to Hurricane’s Meghan Stevens after guiding the Redskins to a 20-9 season after a 7-18 campaign in 2021. That included capturing the regular-season Mountain State Athletic Conference championship and being named tournament co-champions alongside Cabell Midland after the final was canceled due to weather.
Elkins becomes the eighth player since separate Kanawha County and Putnam County awards were merged into one in 2006 to win both Rookie of the Year (2019) and Player of the Year, joining St. Albans’ Tayven Stephenson (both awards in 2021), Sissonville’s Alexee Haynes (2013 and 2016), Herbert Hoover’s Allison Rager (2012 and 2014), Poca’s Miranda Linvolle (2009 and 2011), St. Albans’ Samantha Snodgrass (2007, 2009 and 2010) and Hurricane’s Caiti Mathes (2016 and 2019), who served as Nitro’s coach this year.
Elkins established herself early in her career and was named to the Class AA All-State first team in both 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). But this year was different from the jump and Elkins said much of her offseason preparation revolved around a bigger workload.
“I knew going into the season I was going to be the only pitcher,” Elkins said. “I knew I had to take control. I had worked really hard before that but I knew last year that Bella wasn’t going to be here anymore, so there was a lot more hard work in the offseason.”
The results were undeniable. Elkins went 21-5 as a starter and was the pitcher of record in all but one of Nitro’s games, throwing 1822/3 of her team's 184 total innings. Through it all, Elkins compiled a 0.84 ERA, struck out 337 -- 137 more than the next highest total in the Valley (Stephenson, 200) -- and walked 51.
Elkins hurled 12 shutouts, including a string of four on consecutive days as Nitro outscored Logan, Hurricane, Wayne and Winfield by a combined score of 26-0 April 20-23. Elkins also led the team offensively in doubles (six), home runs (five) and RBIs (23).
“I tried to work on myself mentally,” Elkins said. “My freshman year I would kind of get frustrated easily, get down, and I’ve grown a lot in my mental game. If someone got a hit off me, I’d just shake it off and focus on the next batter. Just try to move on to the next batter.”
Elkins will continue her career at Charlotte next season and will leave as one of the most decorated athletes in Nitro High School history. In addition to her two All-State selections (so far) and one state-tournament appearance in softball, Elkins earned second-team All-State distinction in soccer this season from the state’s coaches association and was a pivotal part of the Wildcats’ state basketball championship in 2021.
The Wildcats fell a bit short this softball season after earning the top seed in a brutal Class AA Region 4 Section 1, losing back-to-back games to Winfield in the sectional finals. While that wound is still fresh enough to sting, Elkins said she is proud of the legacy she and her teammates and fellow female athletes have left on the school.
“It’s an amazing group that changed this program,” Elkins said. “It’s amazing what this group has done. We knew from middle school that we would change the program and we did.
“I’m glad I got to play for Nitro High School the last four years, it’s been amazing. I’m blessed to have had the coaches I’ve had in each sport, they all worked around my schedules. It’s definitely been the best four years of my life.”
All-Valley
The Kanawha Valley’s three state-tournament teams each had three representatives on the All-Kanawha Valley first team with Stephenson, Harper and infielder Sydney Young representing St. Albans, Kennedy Dean (infield), Georgia Moulder (outfield) and Maci Boggess (utility) representing Winfield and Sydney Young (catcher), Abby Hanson (outfield) and Grayson Buckner (utility) getting nods from Herbert Hoover. Sissonville’s Madison Legg joined Elkins and Stephenson to round out the pitcher’s spots with Hurricane’s Alivia Meeks joining Young, Harper and Dean on the infield. Finally, Buffalo’s Abby Darnley took the last utility spot.