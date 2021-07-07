The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Prep softball 3

Prep softball

North-South rosters

At Buffalo High School

July 15

Region 1

Name,school;Pos.

Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County;P

Isabella Aperfine, Weir;SS

Alexis Adams, Weir;CF

Michaela Battista, Madonna;2B

Aubree Collins, Grafton;C

Madalena Daugherty, Madonna;SS

Tessa Wise, John Marshall;P

Maranda Sole, Madonna;C

Maddy Richards, Wirt County;P

Dori Kins, John Marshall;1B

Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central;SS

Mahayla Nichols, St. Marys;P

Head coach -- Dave Mossor, Ritchie County.

Assistant coaches -- Aaron Hill, Wirt County; Eric Burgess, Ritchie County; Abby Davis, Ritchie County; Bill Mossor, Ritchie County.

Region 2

Name,school;Pos.

Marissa Schiefelbein, Philip Barbour;IF

Amanda Reed, Philip Barbour;P

Remington Hinkle, Moorefield;OF

Alyson Simmons, Moorefield;C

Allison Mace, Roane County;IF/P

Jenna Burgess, Petersburg;IF

Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg;OF/P

Lauren Alt, Petersburg;IF

Hannah Farris, Lincoln;OF

McKenzie Lamm, Robert C. Byrd;OF

Head coach -- Wesley Ezell, Doddridge County.

Region 3

Name,school;Pos.

Brooke Presley, Shady Spring;2B

Genevieve Potter, South Charleston;SS

Hayle Byers, Oak Hill;P/OF

Tracie Long, Capital;UTIL

Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail;P/UTIL

Jillian Holley, St. Albans;C/1B

Haley Myers, Riverside;OF

Abby Holderby, Riverside;OF

Hanna Casey, Charleston Catholic;3B/UTIL

Kendal Stoffel, St. Albans;P/2B

Kaylen Parks, Independence;C

Destiny Blankenship, Independence;OF

Olivia Jeckering, Nicholas County;OF

Gabbie Smith, Nicholas County;OF

Addi Parsons, Westside;P/UTIL

Head coach -- Chrissy Orcutt, South Charleston

Assistant coaches -- Marie Shaffer, Nicholas County; John Erby II, South Charleston; Fred Beane, South Charleston.

Region 4

(positions not provided)

Name,school

Carlee Muncy, Man

Koree Roberts, Lincoln County

Natalie Fout, Lincoln County

Grace Walsh, Ripley

Chloe Shinn, Ripley

Kya Walker, Ripley

Sierra Cook, Chapmanville

Sidnee Varney, Chapmanville

Emma Gibbs, Wahama

Emily Scott, Scott

Elyssa Medley, Winfield

Faith Gaylor, Winfield

Kenzie Hale, Winfield

Olivia Pelfrey, Cabell Midland

Rielly Lucas, Cabell Midland

Head coach -- Steve Hensley, Winfield.