Prep softball
North-South rosters
At Buffalo High School
July 15
Region 1
Name,school;Pos.
Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County;P
Isabella Aperfine, Weir;SS
Alexis Adams, Weir;CF
Michaela Battista, Madonna;2B
Aubree Collins, Grafton;C
Madalena Daugherty, Madonna;SS
Tessa Wise, John Marshall;P
Maranda Sole, Madonna;C
Maddy Richards, Wirt County;P
Dori Kins, John Marshall;1B
Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central;SS
Mahayla Nichols, St. Marys;P
Head coach -- Dave Mossor, Ritchie County.
Assistant coaches -- Aaron Hill, Wirt County; Eric Burgess, Ritchie County; Abby Davis, Ritchie County; Bill Mossor, Ritchie County.
Region 2
Name,school;Pos.
Marissa Schiefelbein, Philip Barbour;IF
Amanda Reed, Philip Barbour;P
Remington Hinkle, Moorefield;OF
Alyson Simmons, Moorefield;C
Allison Mace, Roane County;IF/P
Jenna Burgess, Petersburg;IF
Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg;OF/P
Lauren Alt, Petersburg;IF
Hannah Farris, Lincoln;OF
McKenzie Lamm, Robert C. Byrd;OF
Head coach -- Wesley Ezell, Doddridge County.
Region 3
Name,school;Pos.
Brooke Presley, Shady Spring;2B
Genevieve Potter, South Charleston;SS
Hayle Byers, Oak Hill;P/OF
Tracie Long, Capital;UTIL
Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail;P/UTIL
Jillian Holley, St. Albans;C/1B
Haley Myers, Riverside;OF
Abby Holderby, Riverside;OF
Hanna Casey, Charleston Catholic;3B/UTIL
Kendal Stoffel, St. Albans;P/2B
Kaylen Parks, Independence;C
Destiny Blankenship, Independence;OF
Olivia Jeckering, Nicholas County;OF
Gabbie Smith, Nicholas County;OF
Addi Parsons, Westside;P/UTIL
Head coach -- Chrissy Orcutt, South Charleston
Assistant coaches -- Marie Shaffer, Nicholas County; John Erby II, South Charleston; Fred Beane, South Charleston.
Region 4
(positions not provided)
Name,school
Carlee Muncy, Man
Koree Roberts, Lincoln County
Natalie Fout, Lincoln County
Grace Walsh, Ripley
Chloe Shinn, Ripley
Kya Walker, Ripley
Sierra Cook, Chapmanville
Sidnee Varney, Chapmanville
Emma Gibbs, Wahama
Emily Scott, Scott
Elyssa Medley, Winfield
Faith Gaylor, Winfield
Kenzie Hale, Winfield
Olivia Pelfrey, Cabell Midland
Rielly Lucas, Cabell Midland
Head coach -- Steve Hensley, Winfield.