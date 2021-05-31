It has been over two calendar years since a postseason prep softball game was held in West Virginia, but that will finally change this week as sectional championships are decided across the state.
Five Kanawha Valley Class AAA teams fill out the entirety of Region 3 Section 1, and in Class AA Region 4 Section 1, four more will join Point Pleasant in a five-team free-for-all that figures to be one of the toughest sections in the state.
The remaining four Kanawha Valley teams are each by themselves in terms of Kanawha and/or Putnam County representation.
All sectionals are double-elimination with the winner advancing to the regional round, where the survivors of each section will play a best-of-three series for a trip to the state tournament.
Class AAA Region 3 Section 1
Three teams in the Valley earned the top seed in their sections, led by St. Albans (24-0), which just polished off its first undefeated regular season in school history.
The Red Dragons feature a balanced, experienced lineup and a two-headed monster in the circle with sophomore Tayven Stephenson (15-0, 0.46 ERA, 182 strikeouts in 91 innings) and senior Kendal Stoffel (9-0, 0.68 ERA, 73 K's in 62 innings) combining to yield just 19 runs with 10 shutouts. The two haven’t given up more than one run in a game since April 23 in a 4-2 win over Morgantown, 18 games ago.
Still, anything can happen in the postseason, and that’s the message being delivered by Red St. Albans coach Christian Watts.
“We feel good about where we’re at, but it’s like I told the girls on Friday at practice, those first 24 scrimmages so to speak mean nothing because everyone is 0-0 and everything gets a little tighter in the postseason,” Watts said. “It really doesn’t matter what happened in those other games. We’ve got to come out and play our game, do what we need to do and execute.”
Play in the section began on Monday with No. 4 Riverside (9-19) taking on No. 5 Capital (9-18). The winner advanced to play St. Albans at 5 p.m. Tuesday with No. 2 George Washington (13-12) taking on No. 3 South Charleston (8-8) immediately after.
All games in the section will be held at John Adams Middle School, with the championship game(s) scheduled for Saturday.
Other players to watch in the section include GW’s Ana Jimenez (9-7, 2.94 ERA, 85 K's), South Charleston’s Hope Sizemore (6-2, 1.22 ERA, 102 K's) and Genevieve Potter (.458), Riverside’s Emma Pauley (.511, four home runs, 17 doubles, 29 RBIs, 15 steals) and Capital’s Alaina Wilson (.575, four home runs, nine doubles, 26 RBIs).
Class AA Region 4 Section 1
This is the other spotlight section in the Valley, and there are few if any tougher to be found statewide.
Winfield (18-4) earned the top seed and will await the winner of No. 5 Poca (7-12) and No. 4 Point Pleasant (14-10) on Wednesday. The Dots and Big Blacks are set to square off in the section’s only game on Tuesday.
Also on Wednesday, No. 3 Sissonville (14-4) travels to No. 2 Nitro (19-6) in a rematch of a wild sectional final from 2019.
With the top four seeds a combined 51-14, there’s nowhere to hide, and while the top seed is a nice accomplishment for his Generals, coach Steve Hensley knows that chaos has and can ensue with a field this tough.
“It’s a tough, tough section,” Hensley said. “It’s great to be the top seed, but at some point, you’ve got to go win no matter where you play or who you play against. This section is full of really good teams and really good pitchers. Nothing would surprise me out of this thing whatsoever.”
To Hensley’s point, some of the Valley’s best pitchers will be on display here. For Winfield, sophomore Maci Boggess (9-3, 1.76 ERA, 91 K's) and senior Faith Gaylor (8-0, 2.17 ERA) have handled the bulk of the duties while the Wildcats -- junior Lena Elkins (10-2, 0.59 ERA, 127 K's) and senior Bella Savilla (8-3, 2.40 ERA, 65 K's) -- have been stingy as well. Then there’s Sissonville workhorse Madison Legg, a junior who has thrown every inning for the Indians this season, going 14-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 147 strikeouts. Poca’s Kendra Dunbar (7-7, 3.56 ERA, 54 K's) has also turned in a solid freshman season.
Games will be played at higher seeds with the championship game slated for Monday and an if-necessary game coming next Tuesday.
Class AA Region 2 Section 2
Don’t forget about the three-time defending state champions as Herbert Hoover, despite losing six players from its starting lineup and both pitchers from its 2019 title run, polished off a tidy 18-3 regular season with a signature 10-6 win over Winfield last Thursday.
No. 5 Clay County will visit No. 4 Braxton County at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the winner traveling to Hoover on Wednesday as part of three games at host sites in the section. The championship game will be held at the highest seed on Friday night after a play-in game that starts at 6 p.m. An if-necessary contest is slated for Saturday.
While the Huskies are entering the postseason on a high note, longtime coach Missy Smith is still seeking more from her young squad and knows the margin for error in the postseason is too thin for lapses.
“That was definitely a big win for us, Winfield is a good team, but we still didn’t play a complete game I don’t feel like,” Smith said. “I think it’s just attributed to the youth of our team. We need to have intensity for a full seven innings and right now we’re still and five and a half or six.
“There are good teams in our section. We’re going to have to show up to win and get out of there, and that’s how it should be. It shouldn’t be a cakewalk. Everyone is playing for their lives here.”
The Huskies’ only losses this season were to Sissonville twice and Nitro once by a combined five runs, upping their record to 87-4 since a win in the 2017 state championship game over Chapmanville.
Outfielder Cortney Fizer (.517), the team’s only senior, and sophomore Brooklyn Huffman (.485, six home runs, 30 RBIs) lead an offense that is scoring 8.9 runs per game.
Class AAA Region 4 Section 2
Hurricane enters the postseason as a five-time defending state champion, but graduation and youth have hit the Redskins hard this season as the team enters sectional play with a 7-16 record and the No. 4 seed.
Top-seeded Ripley will host Hurricane on Tuesday with No. 3 Parkersburg traveling to No. 2 Parkersburg South in the section’s other game. All contests will start at 6 p.m. and be held at host sites.
Redskins junior Alivia Meeks has been the brightest of spots as she enters the postseason leading the Kanawha Valley with 13 home runs, is the co-leader in RBIs (along with Stephenson) with 35 and is third in batting average (.594).
Class A Region 2 Section 2
Charleston Catholic is the section’s No. 5 seed and will visit No. 4 Webster County on Tuesday as one of two games being held in the section. No. 6 Pocahontas County will travel to No. 3 Greenbrier West as well.
Top-seeded Midland Trail and No. 2 Richwood earned first-round byes and will await the winners of Tuesday’s games on Wednesday. All games will be held at higher seeds with the championship game scheduled for Monday and possibly next Tuesday (if necessary).
Catholic (5-16) is led by freshman Aubrey McCoy (.610, 17 steals) and senior Hannah Casey (.436, five triples, 31 RBIs, 11 steals).
Class A Region 4 Section 1
Finally, there’s Buffalo (11-10), which is the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 5 Van on Tuesday at 6 p.m. No. 6 Tolsia also visits No. 3 Tug Valley on Tuesday with No. 1 Sherman and No. 2 Man waiting for the winners on Wednesday.
All games will start at 6 p.m. and all will be played at higher seeds with the championship game scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday if necessary.
The Bison are led by twins Abby and Katie Darnley. Abby Darnley, a Marshall-commit and catcher, leads the Kanawha Valley in two offensive categories – batting average (.659) and stolen bases (34). Katie Darnley, an infielder, is hitting .483 with 22 steals. The two are the only juniors on a senior-less roster.