Heavy rains on Friday put a halt on the prep softball postseason, and as games were postponed one-by-one on Saturday, that pause was extended all the way into Monday.
The long break left the 10 remaining Kanawha Valley teams in different situations.
Some had elimination games scheduled for Friday and now have the weekend to think and prepare for them. Others are awaiting results from those games to figure out opponents for later in the week.
One -- Herbert Hoover -- is already through the sectional round and is hoping for quick conclusions elsewhere to possibly schedule tune-up games before regionals begin on May 16. To that point, the Huskies’ plight is likely less stressful than everyone else still alive, with the focus now being to continue what they’ve already established in the postseason -- whenever that opportunity comes.
“We were lucky to get ours in and I’m glad we did, I know we have a two-week window but I like to play when we can play,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said.
The Huskies, Wyoming East and Doddridge County are the only teams statewide to have already won their sections. Those three could schedule games with each other as early as Monday. For now, Smith said she would wait, and after giving her team a couple of days off, would resume practicing on Monday.
“I’m in a holding pattern right now,” Smith said. “We kind of have a standing date with Hurricane if we both make it out of sectionals and we’d travel down there for a game. Obviously they’re not done yet but we’d rather stay closer to home if we can.”
Speaking of the Redskins, Hurricane finds itself in the same position that St. Albans and Nitro are also in, sitting one win away from a sectional title and forced to wait while other games sort themselves out. The Redskins defeated Ripley 14-6 on Thursday to seize control of Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 on Thursday, leaving the Vikings to battle Parkersburg in an elimination contest originally scheduled for Friday but now slated for Monday. Hurricane will get the winner on Tuesday needing just a win in two tries to advance.
It's an interesting predicament as the Redskins are on the doorstep of their first sectional title since winning a state championship in 2019, and while coach Meghan Stevens said it’s important that her group stay loose, it also needs to stay focused and in the moment.
“The main thing is keeping them loose, having fun and reminding them to enjoy the moment,” Stevens said. “Last year we were not in this position and two years ago we didn’t even get this opportunity. But also, keeping them focused on the team goal and staying present. Everybody wants to talk about the other side of the region or what’s going on elsewhere; we’ve got to be able to tune all that out.”
That state crown in 2019 was the last of five in a row and the Redskins’ current seniors were a part of that team. The run also included a similar weather situation to the one currently keeping sectionals on hold.
“In 2019 we had an over-the-weekend rain delay, so we’ve been here before,” Stevens said. “My seniors were all part of that team, this whole senior class. So they’ve been there and they know what to do.”
For St. Albans, an 8-0, five-inning conquest of South Charleston on Thursday put it a win away, but the Red Dragons will have to wait even longer. With Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 consisting of five teams instead of four, a quartet of teams remain alive. Riverside and GW are now on for Monday with the winner taking on the Black Eagles on Tuesday. The survivor of those two contests will then travel to St. Albans on Wednesday.
It’s a long potential path back for the Warriors but the unexpected days off have been beneficial for the Warriors, according to coach Stacey Hobbs.
“It’s giving us more reps in the cage and that’s the only thing holding us back right now,” Hobbs said of his team’s recent hitting slump. “Our defense has been OK, the pitching has been just fine but our plate appearances have been weaker than normal for us.”
Riverside’s path is the same one Winfield is facing in Class AA Region 4 Section 1. The Generals dropped their sectional opener in a 7-4 decision at Sissonville on Wednesday before recovering and staving off elimination with a 6-0 victory over Point Pleasant on Thursday. Since then, Winfield has been scheduled to host Poca but that game will now be held Monday, with the winner heading to Sissonville Tuesday. The survivor of that tilt will then travel to Nitro on Wednesday needing back-to-back victories over the Wildcats to win the section.
But first thing’s first for teams in similar positions to Riverside and Winfield. While Hobbs said the days off have been good for his squad, Winfield coach Steve Hensley isn’t so sure but is confident in his upperclassmen.
“I think once you start playing and you get a win, you would liked to keep on playing,” Hensley said. “But you get as much done as you can inside. At this point, there’s no sense in having long, drawn-out practices. You refine everything, keep swinging the best you can, keep your mindset on the next game and do the best you can do. Hopefully our juniors and seniors will be able to keep the focus where it needs to be.”