After a lengthy layoff, there was some expected rust to shake off for the players making up the Region 3 squad for next Thursday’s North-South softball games at Buffalo.
But that was true for the coaches as well.
St. Albans’ Christian Watts will lead the team and is being assisted by Shady Spring coach Donald Barnett. Learning names and faces for an entirely new team has been a challenge, but for everyone involved, the positives have far outweighed the negatives.
“It’s been fun,” Watts said at a team practice on Wednesday in St. Albans. “They all seem to be pretty good kids. The biggest thing is, they’re excited to get one last crack wearing their school colors. We spent a good portion of our day last week kicking some rust, but we talked about trying to do some stuff in between practices on your own and that way when we get here, we don’t spend as much time on some of the little things.”
Softball is the only North-South competition not canceled due to the coronavirus and should have quite a stage as games get underway. The format of the event has been overhauled with a team from each of the state’s four regions coming in to play a tournament starting at 10 a.m. After the first two games, the losers will play in a consolation game with the winners squaring off for the championship.
Historically, the event has been dominated by the South, which holds a 42-23-1 all-time record. That includes a string of 16 straight wins dating from 2014 to last year.
Now, divided into regions, the trophy is even further up for grabs with solid players being split between four squads.
“I put them all in a group message and that was kind of the first thing everyone said,” Watts said. “A lot of the girls are ready to go compete and try to win this thing. At the end of the day, this game is just for fun, but with it being the curtain call for a lot of kids and growing up with that competitive nature — obviously you want to go out there and win.”
All four teams are stockpiled with accomplished players and Region 3 is no different.
Brianna McCown will likely lead the way and will finally get to play a game in a St. Albans uniform after transferring in from George Washington last year. McCown, who will continue her career at Marshall next season, has three Class AAA All-State first-team selections to her credit. Other Kanawha Valley representatives include St. Albans’ Julia Vancamp, Charleston Catholic’s Olivia Corbett and Sophia Veazey, George Washington’s Emma Sitler and Bethany Hunley and Riverside’s Grace Tucker and Katie Huddleston.
A total of 11 schools are represented on the roster and so far, Watts likes the way the team has meshed in a short amount of time.
“I think all four teams are going to have similar strengths — here’s a lot of good pitchers,” Watts said. “We have some good athletes out here and there will be some good bats in the lineup and you throw that in there with some good pitching and everyone should feel good I think.”
As for the rust, Region 3 as well as the other three teams have a little less than a week to shake off months of idle time.
Watts said watching that process has been enjoyable, for more than one reason.
“It was … I don’t want to sound bad, but it was almost kind of funny to watch,” Watts said. “That’s the thing I like about coaching girls, they don’t hold back, they’re pretty straight forward, ‘Once they canned the season, we didn’t touch a ball.’ So it was kind of funny seeing them a little frustrated but once they’ve gotten back into the groove of things, it was like they didn’t skip a beat.”