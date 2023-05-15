Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

photo
Winfield's Maci Boggess throws a pitch during Monday's Class AA Region 4 softball matchup at Scott High. 

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

DANVILLE- Winfield's Maci Boggess secured a shutout in the circle en route to an 8-0 mercy rule victory in five innings for the Generals in a Class AA Region 4 softball matchup on Monday at Scott High.

“I think we’ve got a really good pitcher in the circle, and it all starts there,” said Winfield’s coach Steve Hensley. "I think we just settled in and defensively played well. We had good at bats tonight. A lot of people played and gave us quality at bats, I think that was the biggest thing,” added Hensley.

