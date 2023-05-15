DANVILLE- Winfield's Maci Boggess secured a shutout in the circle en route to an 8-0 mercy rule victory in five innings for the Generals in a Class AA Region 4 softball matchup on Monday at Scott High.
“I think we’ve got a really good pitcher in the circle, and it all starts there,” said Winfield’s coach Steve Hensley. "I think we just settled in and defensively played well. We had good at bats tonight. A lot of people played and gave us quality at bats, I think that was the biggest thing,” added Hensley.
Winfield got off to a hot start, as RBI hits from Boggess and Emeri Nelson provided the Generals with a 2-0 first inning lead.
The Generals tallied two more runs in the fourth inning, as Nelson and Kristen Hensley crossed the plate to extend Winfield’s lead to four.
Chloe Kimble’s three-run shot in the fifth inning proved to be the dagger, extending Winfield’s lead to eight and allowing the Generals to secure an 8-0 mercy rule victory after five innings at Scott.
Boggess struck out nine batters during her five-inning shutout, allowing only three hits and a walk.
Hensley spoke on his team’s mindset as they head home for game two on Tuesday.
“We’ve played well at home so its kind of the same idea, let’s just do what we do well, have good at bats, get our pitcher a lead and score first,” said Hensley.
“Just do what we’ve done all year, play consistent softball,” concluded Hensley.
Scott coach Eric Harper shared his thoughts following the loss.
“They’re a good team and they’re well coached,” Harper said of Winfield.
“You can’t make mistakes against a team like that. We as coaches prepared as well as we can, and sometimes the outcome is not what you want,” he added.
Harper believes that his team will be prepared for Game 2, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Winfield High.
“These girls are down in the locker room right now, but us as coaches will get them back where they want to get. Its going to be a challenge over there, we’re going to be in a fight. Its going to be a fistfight over there, but I feel like these girls are fighters and we’ll come back and win tomorrow,” concluded Harper.