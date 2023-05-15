If this is indeed Herbert Hoover’s final game at Michael D. Chandler Field, the Huskies go out in fitting fashion.
Junior Laila Varney fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks and Sydney Bright blasted a two-run home run Monday evening, helping Hoover to a 7-0 victory against visiting Lincoln in the opener of their Class AA Region 2 series at Falling Rock.
Cadence Lambert broke up Varney’s bid for a perfect game with a clean two-out single in the top of the fifth for the Cougars (24-4).
“I was just throwing all over the zone,” Varney said. “Staying away, mainly.”
The second game of the best-of-three regional series is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Shinnston. The Region 2 winner advances to the double-elimination state tournament, scheduled for May 24-25 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The Huskies (20-8) have flashed a lot of fine play at Chandler Field in recent seasons, capturing the last five AA state championships, and own six total, with all coming since 2014. Hoover’s new school building and athletic facilities are scheduled to open this fall.
In the teams’ only regular-season meeting this season, the Huskies dealt the Cougars one of their few setbacks by a 4-1 score on April 15 in Shinnston. That’s the lone loss for Lincoln at home this season, where it is 14-1 with 11 shutout victories.
On Monday, Hoover broke through in the bottom of the third, tallying three unearned runs for a 3-0 lead.
A pair of infield errors by the Cougars provided the first run, with Abby Hanson’s grounder getting through and scoring Josi Fix from second base. A couple of pitches later, Bright blasted the ball over the left field fence and it was 3-0.
Hoover tacked on an insurance run in the fifth when Brooklyn Huffman laced a leadoff single and came home on Kirstin Wehrle’s two-out single.
In the sixth, the Huskies added three more and it was 7-0. Fix’s single scored one run, Huffman’s grounder to first brought home another and Abby Hanson’s infield single plated the third.
The Huskies also received a pair of stellar defensive plays from second baseman Emma Veltri, both times robbing Delaney Haller, Lincoln’s leadoff batter and losing pitcher.
The Cougars’ Haller worked a decent game herself until running out of gas late, allowing four earned runs and striking out eight with no walks. She also had two assists and one putout in the field.
“Haller is a great pitcher for Lincoln,” said Hoover coach Missy Smith, “and any time you can get the bat on her pitches and drive the ball, it’s a win for us.
“We were fortunate enough to put a couple hits together and put pressure on the defense when we needed to, and score some runs. Even if it was small ball, moving the runners around, we got the hits when we needed them today.”
Smith isn’t sure who will get the pitching assignment in Game 2 of the series, since Fix and Hannah Shamblin are also available.
“We’re fortunate we have three pitchers,” Smith said. “It’s usually a game-time decision. We’ll see who warms up well and where their mental states are, things like that. We’re blessed with three of them.”
Herbert Hoover 7, Lincoln 0
Lincoln 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Herbert Hoover 003 013 x — 7 11 0
Haller and Lambert; Varney and Bright. Top hitters — Lincoln: Lambert 1-2; Hoover: Bright 2-4, 2-run HR; Huffman 2B; E.Veltri 2-3; Fix 2-4, 2B, RBI.