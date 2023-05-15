Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hoover Softball
Herbert Hoover’s Josi Fix slides into second base ahead of a tag by Lincoln’s Alexis Williams on Monday during Game 1 of a best-of-three Class AA Region 2 series at Michael D. Chandler Field.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

If this is indeed Herbert Hoover’s final game at Michael D. Chandler Field, the Huskies go out in fitting fashion.

Junior Laila Varney fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks and Sydney Bright blasted a two-run home run Monday evening, helping Hoover to a 7-0 victory against visiting Lincoln in the opener of their Class AA Region 2 series at Falling Rock.

