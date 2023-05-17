Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD -- Winfield's softball team wasn't fazed by Natalie Green's game-tying single with two outs in the top of the seventh in a Class AA Region 4 final on Wednesday at Winfield High. 

The Generals quickly responded in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases, which allowed Georgia Moulder to eventually score the game-winning run on a wild pitch as Winfield earned a 3-2 regional title over Scott.

