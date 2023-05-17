WINFIELD -- Winfield's softball team wasn't fazed by Natalie Green's game-tying single with two outs in the top of the seventh in a Class AA Region 4 final on Wednesday at Winfield High.
The Generals quickly responded in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases, which allowed Georgia Moulder to eventually score the game-winning run on a wild pitch as Winfield earned a 3-2 regional title over Scott.
Winfield swept the series after earning an 8-0 win over the Skyhawks on Monday in Game 1.
Winfield, last year's runner-up, is set to return to the Class AA state tournament, which is set for May 24 and 25 at South Charleston's Little Creek Park.
"I thought we just hung in long enough and made one more play tonight," Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. "It was a great effort. I think our girls really played hard, and it worked out for us tonight."
The Skyhawks and Generals didn't get timely hits until late in the contest.
Winfield landed the first punch with two RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth. After Lilly Chandler drew a pinch-hit walk, Brooklyn Cole came on as a courtesy runner and Moulder drove Cole in with a double to make the score 1-0. Later in the frame, Chloe Kimble gave the Generals a 2-0 lead with an RBI single.
Scott loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but Boggess earned a strikeout to work out of trouble.
It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh, with Scott down to its final out, that the Skyhawks tied the game at two with Green's two-run single.
Moulder, who was 2 for 2, capped her strong showing at the plate with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh and Evie Loyd's pinch-hit sacrifice bunt moved Moulder to second. Boggess then helped her own cause with a single, and Kimble was intentionally walked to load the bases for Ella Nelson.
On a 1-1 count, Nelson swung and missed, but the ball got by Hailey Capps and went to the backstop, allowing Moulder to score the game-winner.
Both teams had plenty of opportunities as Winfield (seven) and Scott (12) combined to leave 19 runners on base.
"We missed a couple chances early in the game," Hensley said. "It happens. It's postseason softball. Getting two-out hits are big and we got something there late in the game. We were able to capitalize late in the game."
"We left 12 runners on base today," Scott coach Eric Harper said. "A lot of that has to do with the timely hit when you play a team like this. In the last nine times we've played them, I think they've had two errors. When you play a team like this, it's that timely hit that's going to win it for you, and we just didn't get that at the end."
The coaches expressed pride in their seniors.
"I'm really happy for our seniors," Hensley said. "They've been through a COVID year; they've been through ups and downs. For them to win this on their home field in their last game, I'm really happy for our senior class."
"I have a bunch of senior leaders and they've battled like this their whole career," Harper said. "I want to give them all the praise. In the seventh inning, a lot of that was my seniors hitting. It all goes out to them. We lost to the state champion today. They're going to be state champions and it's a tough one."
Both starting pitchers were effective.
Boggess went the distance as she allowed two earned runs on 10 hits, striking out five batters. Scott gave her the most trouble in the top of the seventh, when she allowed two runs on five hits including Green's game-tying, two-run single.
"I think Maci in the circle is clearly as good as anybody around the area and in the state," Hensley said. "She just gives you a chance. She's got that fighter mentality, and she's going to find the pitch that night that works best for her. She's going to keep you in the game."
Scott starting pitcher Tatum Halley allowed three runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings of work and she struck out five batters. Halley kept Winfield off the board for the first five innings.
"Scott is a good team and Tatum is a really good pitcher, as good as there is in the conference," Hensley said.
Hensley and the Generals fell to five-time defending state champion Herbert Hoover last year. With another year of experience under their belt, Hensley likes the Generals' chances.
"The experience will hopefully makes a difference," Hensley said. "When you see the crowds and the excitement, they'll know what to expect this year. Hopefully we'll get up there and give it another good shot, and that's all you can ask for."
Winfield 3, Scott 2
Scott;000;000;2;--;2;10;1
Winfield;000;020;1;--;3;7;0
Tatum and Capps; Boggess and Kimble. Top hitters -- Scott: Price 2-4, double, run; Green 2-4, 2 RBI; Winfield: Moulder 2-2, RBI; Kimble 1-3, RBI