With games against Winfield and Nitro — both teams that have defeated Herbert Hoover — sandwiched around a matchup with then-unbeaten Class AAA Lincoln County in consecutive days, Huskies coach Missy Smith told her team it would be an important week.
And as has become the norm under Smith, when things get important, Hoover gets better.
On Thursday, the four-time defending Class AA state champions finished that stretch in style, getting a five-hit shutout from senior hurler Grayson Buckner and mustering a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 victory over the Wildcats in Falling Rock.
The win avenged a 5-2 loss to Nitro earlier in the year and finished off a stretch of three straight victories, all of which point to a Huskies squad (11-2) that is again beginning to peak at the right time.
“We talked about it on Monday that this was going to be a big week for us to really see where we were,” Smith said. “We only played one game the week before and the weather has been terrible for everybody and I’d hoped if we got to see some good pitching and play some good games that we would elevate our game, and the girls have really stepped up this week.”
Thursday’s victory marked the team’s sixth straight and it’s beginning to flash all the calling cards that on which Hoover has relied during championship runs in each of the previous four seasons.
That starts with pitching and defense, where Buckner struck out seven and walked two, freezing Nitro’s Laney Machado looking with two on in the top of the seventh to end the Wildcats’ best threat and the game. All of that was played in front of a spotless Huskies defense.
Buckner is one of the team’s two seniors, along with Caroline Woody, and while Buckner may not post the same kind of dazzling strikeout numbers older sister Delani once did, she has become the unquestioned workhorse of the staff and has piled up more than her share of big performances in big games.
“She’s a warrior,” Smith said. “She’s pitched in some big games in her career and she continues to want to be better. She puts in the work all year to be good and continues to work hard as we progress through the season.”
The Huskies also got timely hitting from some usual suspects. After coming up with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Panthers on Wednesday, junior Abby Hanson led off the fifth inning with a double against Nitro pitcher Lena Elkins. Brooklyn Huffman walked in the next at-bat and Hanson alertly moved to third on a passed ball.
After Elkins recovered to strike out Kirstin Wehrle, Hannah Shamblin dropped a bunt that was fielded by Elkins, who checked Hanson at third and then fired to first. But upon the throw, Hanson took off for home. Although Nitro first baseman Sydni Cawley fired home, her throw was wide and Hanson slid in safely, putting Hoover on the board. Josi Fix added a two-out RBI single and those two runs were all Buckner and the Huskies needed.
Hanson and Fix are part of a class of eight juniors that all missed their freshman year when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in year two of their playing careers, several are starting to settle in and turn the corner.
“They were accelerated last year, kind of cramming two years into one, and the more the play they better they’re getting and the better we’re getting together,” Smith said. “Everybody can be good once in a while but when they’re good together it’s a special thing to watch.”
It was a heck of a week for Nitro (9-3) as well as the Wildcats took care of sectional rival Sissonville 6-0 on Monday before outlasting Poca 2-1 in 10 innings on Wednesday. In that game, Elkins struck out 22 Dots and threw 156 pitches.
“[Wednesday] night was a late night, but no excuses,” Nitro coach Caiti Mathes said. “I feel like it was a good game overall. They had an inning where they were able to string some hits together and score some runs and in the last inning we were able to put some pressure on them.
“I told the girls not to hang their heads, they’re a good team.”
Avery Sayre went 2 for 3 to lead the Nitro offense. Buckner also doubled for Hoover.