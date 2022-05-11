RIPLEY -- A night after overcoming a four-run deficit to stave off elimination, an early two-run hole in a winner-take-all sectional tilt on Wednesday wasn’t about to spook a young Ripley softball team.
No, Hurricane’s two runs in the top of the second inning didn’t serve as a deterrent to the Vikings -- they served as a wakeup call.
And did Ripley ever roar to life, answering the Redskins’ early jabs with haymakers as the Vikings (14-12) scored 10 runs across the second, third and fourth frames on the way to a 10-2 five-inning mercy-rule win to claim the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championship.
The victory -- the second in as many nights over Hurricane -- sent Ripley into a best-of-three regional series against Lincoln County next week. The Panthers knocked off Cabell Midland in a winner-take-all contest as well on Wednesday.
On Tuesday night, Hurricane held a 5-1 lead over Ripley and was in the driver’s seat thanks to a 14-6 victory over the Vikings last week in a winners bracket matchup. But Ripley rallied for a 9-8 win and never looked phased on Wednesday either, shaking off Hurricane’s scores and steamrolling to regionals despite having nary a senior on its roster.
“They don’t get scared, they still swing the bat, they’re still aggressive,” Ripley coach Kenny Swisher said. “They’ve got a lot of fight and we’ve had that all year long, we’ve just struggled with our lineup because of injuries and things like that. But we’ve faced eight All-State pitchers this year. We stacked it up so it’d be a hard schedule and it paid off.”
Ripley scored 29 runs across three elimination games -- the Vikings eliminated Parkersburg 10-2 on Monday -- with contributions up and down the lineup. And sometimes a little luck never hurts.
On four occasions, Ripley put balls in play that hit Hurricane gloves and went for hits, tipping off of a diving or leaping defender. Also, there was a two-run, inside-the-park home run off the bat of Ellie Hershey that split Hurricane outfielders Ryan Wolf and Elise Pye after the two collided in the left-center field gap. Pye stayed down for several moments before remaining in the game.
Hershey’s homer put a cap on the scoring and an exclamation point on the decision. All told, Ripley collected nine hits, took advantage of three free passes and an error and struck out but twice, keeping pressure on the Redskins defense all night long.
“We don’t strike out very often, we hit the ball somewhere,” Swisher said. “Now we did get a lot of luck hits. We felt whoever got the luckiest here today would probably win this thing.”
Undoubtedly, the Vikings helped make their own luck with their approaches at the plate with quality at-bats that for the second night in a row Hurricane couldn’t quite match. As the Redskins watched a 2-0 advantage answered with two runs by Ripley in the second and three more in the third, hitters got tighter, started pressing and the runs Hurricane needed to keep pace never came.
“It wasn’t our night,” Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens said as she battled through emotion. “I think we were just pressing from the beginning and you can only talk and pray and build them up so much. They just wanted it so bad and it’s a balance of that in your head and what you want to do. I think we just started pressing and we just didn’t have good at-bats like we needed to have.”
Reagan Boggess had a good at-bat in the second inning for Hurricane, blooping a single to left to plate Pye and Wolf to give the Redskins the early lead. Ripley’s answer was swift however as Madison Parsons, who picked up the victory on Tuesday in relief and drove in three, blasted a two-run home run to center to tie things up.
From there, Ripley pitcher Sidney Varney was able to hang zeroes while the team’s offense did the rest. RBI hits for Cassidy Cummings, Hershey and Varney in the third made the score 5-2 and a five-run onslaught in the fourth, highlighted by Hershey’s homer, took care of the rest.
The Redskins ended their season at 20-9 a year after winning only seven games and seeing their streak of Class AAA state championships come to an end at five.
Wednesday wasn’t the ending Hurricane’s coaches and players had envisioned, but with a large crop of freshmen this season with plenty of years remaining, Stevens said the hope was that this year laid the groundwork for what is to come.
“If you would’ve told us last year, in the midst of how hard that was on some of us, we would have been playing for a sectional championship we would have never believed you, honestly,” Stevens said. “There is a lot to be proud of. I think my team can play a lot better than this and deserved more than this but sometimes it’s just the way the game goes and it’s funny like that.”
Cummings, Hershey and Varney each had two hits for Ripley. Boggess had the only multi-hit effort for Hurricane, going 2 for 2.