RIPLEY -- Ripley picked a heck of a time to grow up, facing elimination in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 softball tournament on Tuesday evening.
The Vikings entered play having gone 1-4 in one-run contests this season but rallied from a 5-1 hole and came up with key outs when they needed them to register a 9-8 win over Hurricane, forcing a deciding winner-take-all game right back at Ripley on Wednesday.
Without a senior on their roster, the Vikings (13-12) showed some heady grit on Tuesday, turning that 5-1 third-inning deficit into an 8-5 lead before stranding five Hurricane runners in the final three innings to eke out a season-saving victory.
“We’ve had some of these this year and most of the time, when it’s been one run, we’ve lost them,” Ripley coach Kenny Swisher said.
Seemingly no lead has been safe on either side in sectional play, as Hurricane came back from a four-run hole to win 14-6 last Thursday, banishing the Vikings to the losers bracket. Mother Nature then intervened, postponing a scheduled elimination game against Parkersburg from Friday to Monday with Ripley prevailing 10-2.
The Vikings rode that wave early, picking up a run in the first inning to seize a 1-0 advantage, but Hurricane (20-8) answered with five in the top of the second, highlighted by a two-run single from freshman Grace Robie. That outburst chased Ripley starter Sidney Varney with Madison Parsons taking over in the circle.
But, even with all the momentum, Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens knew the second inning, especially with the way things have gone between the two as of late, was way too early to start counting chickens -- or sectional trophies.
“We know Ripley can hit, that’s always our big thing that you can never really score enough runs against them,” Stevens said. “They’re sort of like us, when they get on a roll they can score runs in bunches, so I definitely didn’t feel comfortable. I was pleased with that inning, I thought we executed a squeeze well, moved runners and the energy was good. And then I think we got into our heads with some bad at-bats and let it carry over.
“Everything just started going south there. Mainly just disappointed in our mental edge today.”
After Hurricane starter Anna Totten hung a zero in the second inning, Parsons matched her in the top of the third. Then the Vikings began to climb back in, scoring a run in the bottom half on an RBI single for Jenna Farrell to make the score 5-2.
Parsons held Hurricane off the board again in the fourth, mowing through the top of the Redskins’ lineup in order, and then the floodgates opened.
Ripley sent 11 hitters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth with the frame starting with a walk and a throwing error. McKennan Hall notched an RBI double, Cassidy Cummings added an RBI single and Parsons drove in two with a single to left. A pair of errors helped the Vikings’ cause, but by the time Reagan Boggess entered and got the last out of the inning, it was an 8-5 Ripley lead with three innings left.
“We calmed down there and got a run there to start crawling back in it and that helped some,” Swisher said. “And then we made a couple of plays and all of the sudden, ‘Oh, this is going to be a tight game.’ Then we broke loose and then they made a few mistakes. This game is all momentum and once you get going you better get all the runs you can get because you may not get another chance.”
After two scoreless innings, Hurricane began to chip away, picking up a run in the top of the fifth and another in the sixth to close within one at 8-7. Ripley answered, getting what turned out to be a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Parsons delivered again, ripping a double off the glove of Hurricane left fielder Ryan Wolf to plate Varney to make the score 9-7.
Elise Pye, who finished 3 for 4 for Hurricane, registered a one-out single and, after a strikeout and a walk, scored on an error. That brought up Boggess with two on and two out, but she hit a soft liner to shortstop and that ended the threat and the game.
It also left both coaches scrambling for the reset button before Wednesday night.
“We basically have to remember that they’re going to come with all their guns loaded and we’ve got to be ready for them,” Swisher said.
“Our backs are against the wall, I just need people to step up,” Stevens said.
Hall, Kaitlyn Swisher, Farrell and Parsons each had two hits for Ripley. Robie went 2 for 3 for Hurricane.