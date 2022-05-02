Riverside's offense exploded while its pitching held serve in its sectional softball matchup on Monday night.
The No. 5-seeded Warriors (7-18) racked up 14 runs on 16 hits to take a 14-5 win over the No. 4 Cougars (4-16) in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 game at Capital High.
Riverside moves on to play No. 1 St. Albans at St. Albans at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Capital will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road against the loser of Tuesday's game between No. 3 George Washington and No. 2 South Charleston in the double-elimination tournament.
"We're just coming into it," Riverside coach Stacey Hobbs said. "This time of year usually takes us a little bit to get the feel for the game. We usually start seeing the ball, putting the ball in play, making things happen. We've done this ever since I took the program over. I'm really pleased with it. They're doing what they're supposed to do."
Maci White was the big hitter in the game as she went 2 for 5 with a two-run home run and four RBIs. Emma Pauley was 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Emily Myers was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Riverside set the tone in the top of the first inning with three runs. Hannah Atha led the game off with a single. She stole second and White reached first and got Atha to third on an error by pitcher Madison Sedosky.
Kaya Zornes then came to bat with runners on first and third and hit a short pop fly that was dropped by Sedosky, allowing Atha to score. Mia Davis then got a bunt single to load the bases for Myers, who ripped a two-run single to left making the score 3-0.
Riverside added a run in the top of the third as Pauley reached third on a single and an error by the Capital left fielder. She was driven in by a Myers double to make it a 4-0 game.
Capital got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third. Maggie Rose hit an infield single and Skylar Bishop drove her in with a pop fly single to right-center to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The Cougars added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Eli Pena hit a leadoff single, Reagan Clendenin walked to put runners on first and second for Kaylee Cavender, who singled to drive in Pena. The next batter, Allison Webb, singled to drive in Clendenin and the score was 4-3 in favor of the Warriors.
Riverside posted four more runs in the top of the sixth, including the two-run home run from White, making the score 8-3.
Capital answered in the bottom of the sixth with two runs on two hits. Clendenin was walked to start the frame. She scored on a Webb double and Rose doubled to drive in Webb to make it 8-5.
However, the Warriors broke things open with a six-run top of the seventh in which they sent nine batters to the plate and stretch the lead to 14-5.
Capital went down without a threat in the bottom of the seventh and Riverside took the win.
Ryley Chapman was the winning pitcher as she went seven innings and gave up five runs on eight hits and struck out eight.