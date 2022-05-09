DANVILLE -- A walk-off single pushed No. 1 seed Scott to a 6-5 win over No. 3 seed Logan and kept the Skyhawks alive in Class AA Region 4 Section 2 softball play Monday at Lick Creek Park.
Freshman Cambri Barker mashed a single in the bottom of the seventh on a 2-2 count that scored Hannah Price as the Skyhawks took the elimination game to advance.
Price slid into the dish ahead of the tag and was mobbed by her teammates.
Tatum Halley took the hill for Scott and Charlie Albright for the Wildcats.
Logan (13-14-1) got on the board first when Harlee Quick put down a bunt to squeeze home the first run of the game.
Logan went up 3-0 in the top of the third when Emilee Mullins drove home Taylor Noe and Lacy Curry with a single to right field.
Scott (19-9) chipped away at the lead.
Halley reached on an error and Cambri Barker scored for Scott to get the Skyhawks on the board.
With Logan up 5-1 in the fourth, Hailey Capps mashed a double near the line in deep left field and it plated Natilie Green and Price and Logan led 5-3.
Chloe Bryant entered the game to pitch for Logan in the next inning.
Scott knotted the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth thanks a sacrifice fly from Halley that scored Capps from third base and a passed ball coupled with good instincts from Harper, who scored from third.
Halley allowed five hits and five runs over seven innings, fanning four and walking one.
Albright took the loss for Logan, allowing eight hits and six runs over six innings, striking out five.
Scott racked up eight hits as Abigail Cook and Capps notched two hits each to lead the Skyhawks. Noe led Logan with two hits in four at bats.
Scott plays Tuesday against No. 2 seed Chapmanville, which has yet to lose in sectional play. Chapmanville beat Scott 6-4 in game five.