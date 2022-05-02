If there’s any pressure carrying a string of four straight Class AA state championships to the prep softball postseason, one could never tell it by talking to Herbert Hoover junior catcher Sydney Bright.
She was much more concerned with her postgame order of cheese sticks than the fact that the Huskies had just finished off their regular season with a 4-0 win over rival Sissonville.
“It’s the best part of my day,” she said with a smile.
On the field, Bright and the Huskies have certainly had their fair share of great days in recent years, and the quest for more begins this week as sectional play opens around the state.
Hoover is the top seed in Class AA Region 2 Section 2 and will play Tuesday against the winner of Monday's game between fifth-seeded Clay County and fourth-seeded Braxton County.
The Huskies are used to wearing a bull’s-eye, having claimed every double-A crown since 2017 (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but keeping things loose has become a big key to their continued to success.
Bright said that’s not about to change anytime soon.
“I don’t think about pressure, personally. I just go out and play softball,” Bright said. “I don’t think we think about the [state championship] signs up there, we just think about how exciting it is to play with each other again and play for our two seniors.”
Bright leads the Huskies (15-3) offensively, hitting .509 with nine doubles and 21 RBIs. Grayson Buckner, one of the team’s two seniors, is hitting .420 with four home runs and a team-best 24 RBIs and is 7-1 in the circle with a 0.90 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched.
Second-seeded Lewis County and third-seeded Roane County round out the region and they will play on Tuesday as well.
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1: Suddenly, the big-school section comprised entirely of Kanawha Valley squads looks a bit more open.
Top-seeded St. Albans (19-5), fresh off a run to last year’s state title game, looked to be the clear favorite entering last week but dropped back-to-back games to Lincoln County and George Washington to end the regular season.
Play began on Monday as fifth-seeded Riverside (6-18) traveled to fourth-seeded Capital (4-15), with the winner traveling to St. Albans on Tuesday. Third-seeded GW will also travel to second-seeded South Charleston Tuesday.
The Black Eagles (15-7) should also be a factor despite dropping five of their last eight games. Three of those were by a single run.
But GW (11-11) is the hottest squad coming in, having won seven of its last eight, including a 3-1 victory over St. Albans in a Mountain State Athletic Conference quarterfinal on Friday. That win came against Red Dragons ace and reigning state player of the year Tayven Stephenson.
“Once you do it once … the kids are happy, they are confident,” GW coach Antonio Jimenez said. “A player like Tayven can always change the game in a split second because she’s also good offensively.
"But that brings all three top teams in the section toward a more even situation where we can all compete. It’s not like the last two years when it was clear who was going to get out of the section. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”
Some of the section’s top players include: Stephenson (14-3, 1.31 ERA, 156 strikeouts with 26 walks in 1011/3 innings); St. Albans freshman first baseman Punkie Harper (.461 average, 12 home runs, 35 RBIs); GW senior pitcher/infielder Ana Jimenez (.443 average, seven doubles, three home runs, 3.73 ERA, 92 strikeouts with 48 walks in 90 innings pitched); and South Charleston senior outfielder Hallie Dinklocker (.456, 18 steals).
Region 4 Section 2: It seems to be all about perspective for top-seeded Hurricane.
The Redskins (18-7) needed late-inning rallies to beat Huntington and Spring Valley on Friday and Saturday at the MSAC tournament. That included an 8-6 semifinal win over the Timberwolves in rainy, cold conditions.
In those gutsy victories, Redskins coach Meghan Stevens found plenty of positives to take away.
“I have all the faith in the world in our team; when we play like we’re capable I’ll put us up against anyone,” Stevens said. “So I’m ready to roll with it [in the sectional]. Excited about it.”
Purdue commitment Alivia Meeks leads the Redskins from her shortstop position and is hitting .471 with seven home runs and 10 doubles. Hurricane’s postseason starts with a home matchup against fourth-seeded Parkersburg South on Tuesday with No. 3 seed Parkersburg visiting No. 2 Ripley that evening as well.
Class AA
Region 4 Section 1: One of the toughest sections to be found anywhere in the state kicked off with a play-in game as fifth-seeded Poca (6-19) traveled to fourth-seeded Point Pleasant on Monday.
The winner of that contest will visit top-seeded Nitro (19-4) on Tuesday with No. 3-seed Winfield (17-6) traveling to No. 2-seed Sissonville (17-7).
The Indians reached the state tournament as the No. 3 seed last year with Nitro getting there from the fourth seed in 2019. The Wildcats are 6-0 against Winfield, Sissonville and Poca this season and pitcher Lena Elkins has put together a season worthy of state player of the year consideration, going 19-3 in with a 0.40 ERA and 299 strikeouts and 43 walks in 1582/3 innings.
Other top players in the section include Winfield shortstop/catcher Kennedy Dean (.566 average, eight doubles, six home runs, 33 RBIs) and Sissonville pitcher Madison Legg (17-5, 1.02 ERA, 176 strikeouts and 25 walks in 137 innings).
Class A
Region 3 Section 2: Charleston Catholic (8-15) earned the fifth seed and traveled to No. 4-seed Webster County on Monday as sixth-seeded Pocahontas County also visited third-seeded Richwood.
Top-seeded Greenbrier West and No. 2 seed Midland Trail each received byes into Tuesday. The Cavaliers will await the Catholic-Webster winner with the Patriots getting the Pocahontas-Richwood victor.
Freshman Maddie Morris leads the Irish, hitting .453 with 32 runs from the leadoff spot while striking out 160 in 114 innings.
Region 4 Section 1: Buffalo earned one of two first-day byes as the No. 2 seed and will start on Tuesday against the winner of Monday's game between No. 3 Man and No. 6 Tolsia. Fifth-seeded Van and fourth-seeded Tug Valley also played Monday, with the winner slated to play No. 1 Sherman on Tuesday.
The Bison (16-10) split with the Tide and Man in the regular season. Senior catcher and Marshall signee Abby Darnley is hitting .508 with five home runs and 22 steals this season.