George Washington’s softball team came dangerously close to being in the losers bracket of the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 tournament.
No. 3-seeded South Charleston had a 5-4 lead with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the Black Eagles were an out away from a victory to open the postseason.
GW’s Tylie Barton had other ideas.
Barton hit a two-out, two-run, walk-off home run that lifted the No. 2 Patriots over South Charleston 6-5 on Thursday at John Adams Middle School.
The Patriots (15-9) moved on to play at No. 1 St. Albans on Friday night, while the Black Eagles (7-11) was hosting No. 5 Riverside on Friday night.
“That kid has been clutch for us time and time again,” George Washington coach Buck Hobbs said of Barton. “What a lot of people know about Ty is I like to drag bunt with her a lot. She can hit the ball too.”
Barton’s lone hit in the game was the home run as she was 0 for 2 with a sacrifice bunt prior to her final at-bat.
South Charleston didn’t trail until the walk-off home run as the Black Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. George Washington tied it with two runs of its own in the fourth, but South Charleston answered with a three-run fifth.
“That’s softball,” South Charleston coach Chrissy Orcutt said. “You gotta get that last out. It happens. It’s the way it bounces. But I’m proud of the way they battled the entire game. We have to move on to tomorrow. We lost to [Riverside] last week so we just have to keep the hitting up. Keep up the defense and just keep plugging at it and it will come.”
Sophie Frye’s two-run home run gave the Black Eagles a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the second and third innings. South Charleston pitcher Hope Sizemore didn’t allow a hit faced one more than the minimum over the first three innings, with no hits allowed over that stretch.
George Washington starting pitcher Alexis Adkins, who was the lone baserunner allowed by Sizemore over the first three innings with a walk in the first, found a pitch to drive in her second at-bat as she blasted a solo home run over the right-field fence.
The home run was George Washington’s first hit and it made the score 2-1 Black Eagles. Three batters later, Kensy Thomas tied the game with an RBI single.
South Charleston answered quickly with a three-run fifth as Sizemore helped herself with an RBI single and Caraline Dunn hit a two-run home run to give the Black Eagles a 5-2 lead.
The Patriots scored a run on two hits in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 5-3 and that score remained heading into the seventh.
The Black Eagles were retired in order in the top of the seventh and Sizemore, still in the circle, needed to retire three more batters to secure the win.
Sizemore caused Natali Tomblin to hit a fly ball to center field, but the ball dropped out of the center fielder’s glove, allowing Tomblin to reach second on the error.
After Addison Armstrong struck out for the first out of the inning, Adkins drove Tomblin in with a single, making the score 5-4. Passion Holley then flew out for the second out of the inning and Sizemore had to go through Barton.
Barton drove Sizemore’s pitch over the center-field fence and she was mobbed by teammates at home plate.
Adkins was the most productive Patriot as she was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and went seven innings in the circle.
“Alexis has been our workhorse all year,” Hobbs said. “She has been the type of kid that whenever you need a pitch to be pitched, she’s that kid. Whenever you need a kid to lead, she’s your leader.”
Hobbs explained the adjustments his team made against Sizemore the second time through the order.
“I’m a hitting coach,” Hobbs said. “I stood over on third and I watched and I looked at what pitches were being called. Sophie Frye did a fantastic job calling pitches. I can’t say enough about Hope Sizemore. The kid gets overlooked year after year. She’s a special player. We’re fortunate. I’m so proud. We were down the whole game.”
Orcutt agreed with Hobbs’ assessment of Sizemore.
“You look out there on the mound and the determination, it’s hard to bottle that up,” Orcutt said. “She’s standing out there conserving all of her energy to get to that next pitch. It’s late in the game and she goes deep in the counts and it gets crazy at the end. Just a tough way to finish.”
Hobbs and the Patriots have to quickly refocus as they move on to the next opponent in the Red Dragons.
“We have to start a little quicker,” Hobbs said. “It took us a while to get started. We started slow, but we were able to get it going when we needed to.”