When South Charleston suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 walk-off loss to George Washington in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 softball matchup on Thursday, the Black Eagles came a step closer to elimination.

No. 3 South Charleston, however, rolled with the punches, winning an elimination game against Riverside on Friday before downing No. 4 Capital 5-1 at home on Saturday.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

