When South Charleston suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 walk-off loss to George Washington in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 softball matchup on Thursday, the Black Eagles came a step closer to elimination.
No. 3 South Charleston, however, rolled with the punches, winning an elimination game against Riverside on Friday before downing No. 4 Capital 5-1 at home on Saturday.
South Charleston (9-11) is now set for a rematch with No. 2 George Washington in another elimination game on Monday at 6 p.m. at John Adams Middle School.
Capital (6-13) is eliminated.
Hope Sizemore was strong in the circle for the Black Eagles as she went the distance and allowed one run on two hits. She struck out seven batters.
“She has thrown 21 innings in less than 48 hours,” South Charleston coach Chrissy Orcutt said. “She was a beast. She was tired and hurting, no doubt. She went out there and battled every pitch. She’s just amazing. That’s just how she is.”
After facing one batter over the minimum from the first to the fourth inning, Capital batters saw Sizemore better in the fifth and sixth.
The Cougars had runners in scoring position with one out in both innings, but Sizemore escaped, allowing just a run.
“She has faith in her defense and she has faith in herself,” Orcutt said. “Even when she’s getting tired and she’s walking people, I think she really knows that in the end she can come through and throw a strike whenever she wants to. That’s what she did at the end.”
Capital starting pitcher Reagan Clendenin was strong as well. She went six-plus innings of five-run ball on eight hits and she struck out 10. Clendenin allowed two runs over the first five innings, but South Charleston tagged her for three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“Sometimes they get used to the pitcher and they can time it right,” Capital coach Andrea Gray said. “You switch it up a little bit and you go from there. They all have worked so hard to get here. We’ve actually come a long way. I don’t think we’ve actually won a sectional game before since I’ve been here. They played hard. That’s all I can ask for. They did their best. It doesn’t always go the way you want it to go.”
The Black Eagles got two runs on five hits in the first five innings before they figured out Clendenin and posted three runs in their final at-bat.
“We have a lot of girls who have a hard time laying off that high ball,” Orcutt said. “That’s what a lot of our problem was in the beginning. Once we got them calmed down and settled in and a little more comfortable, they started lighting it up.”
Sophie Frye was the big hitter for the Black Eagles as she was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Her RBI single in the bottom of the sixth capped the scoring for South Charleston.
“There at the end she waited on that change-up and she knew it was going to come,” Orcutt said. “It was the perfect drop in. Her hitting here lately has been phenomenal. She’s the type of kid who studies. She’s studying everything.”
Orcutt said her squad will be ready for Monday’s matchup against the Patriots.
“We’re good,” Orcutt said. “I think that the kids’ minds are in the right place and we’ll have a full team back Monday. Last night we played with no subs and played two freshmen. They’re ready to go.”