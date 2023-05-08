When South Charleston and George Washington faced off in their Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 matchup last week, the Patriots needed a two-run walk-off homer off the bat of Tylie Barton with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the 6-5 win.
On Monday, the teams had a rematch -- this time in a semifinal -- and George Washington left no room for doubt.
The No. 2 Patriots, led by Karalyne Wade's two three-run homers, put the pedal to the metal as they trounced South Charleston 17-1 in five innings at John Adams Middle School.
George Washington (16-10) moves on to face No. 1 St. Albans in the sectional final on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at St. Albans High.
If the Patriots are to reach regionals, they have to beat St. Albans twice on Tuesday as the Red Dragons are undefeated in the double-elimination tournament. St. Albans is responsible for GW's first sectional loss as the Red Dragons downed the Patriots 8-0 on Friday.
It was a happy birthday for GW coach Bub Hobbs, who turned 30 on Monday.
"These girls, when they come out to play and they come out hitting the ball, we are tough," Hobbs said. "Last time we played St. Albans, we didn't play well. Nothing went well for us. They did a great job against us. But, new week, new mindset."
When South Charleston and George Washington faced off last week, the Black Eagles had standout pitcher Hope Sizemore in the circle. Sizemore did not pitch on Monday.
"It was just better for her to hit today," South Charleston coach Chrissy Orcutt said. "That's what's better for her in the long run. We never would have asked her, in the past, to pitch that many innings in that short of an amount of time. I hate that I had to do it. We were left with no choice."
Jayden Riedel was the starter for South Charleston and Orcutt gave her credit for stepping in.
"Absolutely," Orcutt said. "Those are [big shoes to fill]."
"Unfortunately for Chrissy and South Charleston, Hope was down," Hobbs said. "We were fortunate enough to take advantage. We have been focusing on discipline, trying to work a count and find a pitch we can do something with."
South Charleston landed the first punch with a run off a Sizemore bases-loaded single in the top of the first. South Charleston loaded the bases and put together four hits in the first frame, but the Black Eagles managed just the one run.
GW loaded the bases with one out after an error and two hits in the bottom of the frame, but Addie Armstrong lined into a double play to end the threat and South Charleston maintained its lead.
That lead was short-lived.
The Black Eagles went down in order in the top of the second and George Washington immediately got two runners in scoring position as Wade was hit by a pitch and Ava Sitler doubled.
That set the table for Kensy Thomas ,whose single drove in two runs to give the Patriots a 2-1 lead. That single proved to be the game-winning hit as Alexis Adkins allowed just three total baserunners for the remainder of the game in the circle.
Adkins' final line was five innings pitched as she allowed one run on four hits and she walked three batters. Adkins did not record a strikeout.
"That kid does it time and time again," Hobbs said. "We play defense behind her. If we play defense to our potential, we're tough to beat."
George Washington poured it on in the bottom of the third. The Patriots sent 12 batters to the plate as they scored eight runs on eight hits, highlighted by Wade's first of two three-run home runs.
Nat Tomblin was also a force in the box as she went 4 for 4 with three singles, a double and two RBIs.
After GW's eight-run third, the Patriots added seven runs in the fourth as Wade hit her second three-run bomb. She finished with a team-high six RBIs.
GW led 17-1 after four innings and Adkins tallied the final three outs in the fifth as the Patriots earned the mercy rule victory.
GW recorded 17 hits, while South Charleston committed four errors.
George Washington 17, South Charleston 1, five innings
South Charleston;100;00;--;1;4;4
George Washington;028;7x;--;17;17;0
Riedel and Frye. Adkins and Sitler. Top hitters -- SC: Sizemore 1-2. RBI; GW: Tomblin 4-4, double, 2 RBIs; Wade 2-3, 2 home runs, 6 RBIs; Kelly 2-3, RBI; Adkins double, RBI; Thomas 1-2, 2 RBI; Barton 2-4, 3 RBIs