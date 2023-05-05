St. Albans was just too much for George Washington during Friday's Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 matchup at St. Albans High.
Tayven Stephenson allowed no runs on three hits in the circle while the No. 1 Red Dragons erupted for eight runs to defeat the No. 2 Patriots 8-0 in six innings.
Stephenson struck out five and did not walk a batter. At the plate, Stephenson was 3 for 4 with a single, double, triple and an RBI.
St. Albans (17-7) advances to the sectional championship next week against an opponent to be determined. The time of that game is also to be determined. No matter who St. Albans plays, the Red Dragons have to be beaten twice to be eliminated and are one win away from the regional tournament.
"Throughout the season, are there some times where I scratch my head with this group? Absolutely," St. Albans coach Christian Watts said. "But we have a good team. A couple years ago, we got spoiled because we played super-tight defense and we mowed through everyone pitching.
"It is not your pitcher's job to get you 21 outs. It's your pitcher's job to get you pop-ups and ground balls. Tayven got us pop-ups and ground balls. We were laying out after everything and we were making the plays, and that's what it takes to win."
Because GW (15-10) beat South Charleston on Wednesday to make it into the winners bracket, the Patriots are still alive and will host either South Charleston or Capital in an elimination game on Monday. Capital and South Charleston face off in an elimination game Saturday at South Charleston.
George Washington coach Buck Hobbs said his team has much to improve upon before then. The Patriots committed four errors in the loss.
"They're a good team, sure, but we played no defense," Hobbs said. "We gave them over half their runs. A lot of ground balls were created, a lot of double-play ball situations, and we just did not capitalize. We did not play and I'm extremely disappointed. We came in and we hit the ball pretty well today, but we hit the ball to them. When you come in and give them extra at-bats that they don't need, they'll make you pay."
Stephenson faced seven batters over the first two innings; meanwhile, the Red Dragons exploded for five runs in the first two innings.
In the bottom of the first, Stephenson hit a leadoff double and a Sydney Young double drove her in for the first run.
Later in the frame, a Kayla Coffman groundout drove in Young to give the Red Dragons a 2-0 lead.
It was more of the same for Stephenson and Young at the plate in the bottom of the second as Stephenson recorded an RBI triple and Young drove her in with a two-run opposite-field homer. St. Albans was out to a quick 5-0 lead as Stephenson and Young combined for four RBIs in the first two innings.
"That's how you have to start games," Watts said. "GW is a very good team and their girls play with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of passion. For us to come out and score runs early was important because it takes some pressure off your defense and it allows you to control your game."
St. Albans did exactly that with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game via the run rule. Young walked, then Kyndall Harper doubled to put runners on second and third for Ava Bentley, who hit a two-run double. Coffman then drove in Bentley -- the game-ending run -- with a single.
Watts said that was important because it saved Stephenson some pitches.
"In the postseason, we want to win, but if we have a chance to end things on our terms, we'd like to end things on our terms," Watts said. "You saved 15 or 20 pitches out of Tayven. You don't have to worry about anything else."
St. Albans has outscored opponents 16-0 so far in the postseason after the Red Dragons routed Capital 8-0 on Wednesday.
St. Albans 8, George Washington 0, 6 innings
George Washington;000;000;--;0;3;4
St. Albans;320;003;--;8;10;0
Adkins and Sitler; Stephenson and Lacy. Top hitters -- GW: Adkins 2-3. SA: Stephenson 3-4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Young 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs; Bentley 2B, 2 RBIs; Coffman 2-4, 2 RBIs.