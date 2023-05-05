Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans was just too much for George Washington during Friday's Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 matchup at St. Albans High. 

Tayven Stephenson allowed no runs on three hits in the circle while the No. 1 Red Dragons erupted for eight runs to defeat the No. 2 Patriots 8-0 in six innings.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

