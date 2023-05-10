Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield HS logo

WINFIELD -- Winfield's softball team played like it had 8 p.m. dinner reservations after Wednesday evening's Class AA Region 4 Section 1 championship. 

The No. 1-seeded Generals made quick work of No. 2 Sissonville with an 8-0 sectional title victory in five innings at Winfield High. 

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags