WINFIELD -- Winfield's softball team played like it had 8 p.m. dinner reservations after Wednesday evening's Class AA Region 4 Section 1 championship.
The No. 1-seeded Generals made quick work of No. 2 Sissonville with an 8-0 sectional title victory in five innings at Winfield High.
Winfield yet again advances to the Region 4 Tournament and will play at Scott starting next week.
The Generals (28-4) are two wins away from another state tournament berth. Winfield reached the Class AA state championship last season before falling to Herbert Hoover in two games.
Winfield pitcher Maci Boggess was untouchable in her four innings of work as she allowed no runs on four hits and Sissonville's four baserunners never got past second base. Boggess, a Youngstown State signee, struck out five batters and did not issue a walk.
In Winfield's last matchup, on May 5, the Generals earned a a 2-1 sectional win over Sissonville. After a layoff of five days, Winfield coach Steve Hensley said the key was getting out to a fast start. The Generals did exactly that with three runs in the top of the first, highlighted by Kristen Hensley's two-run single.
"After a little bit of a layoff, we just talked about how we need to get off to a good start and, if we can, get Maci two or three runs, and we did early," Hensley said. "We got three runs in the first and that helped us a lot. That helped us settle in."
Boggess allowed two singles in the top of the first without any further damage and, after Winfield scored its first three runs, Boggess truly locked in. She allowed two baserunners for the remainder of the game.
After Winfield added a run in the second, Chloe Kimble delivered a haymaker -- a two-out, three-run home run over the left-field fence that gave the Generals a 7-0 lead.
"If we can give [Boggess] a few runs, she's as good as anyone around," Hensley said. "That's a big hit there. It was a two-out hit. Two-out hits, they can be back-breakers. That's real momentum for your team if you can do that."
Needing just one run to earn a walk-off mercy rule win in five innings, Evie Loyd delivered an RBI triple that ended the game at 8-0.
Wednesday's matchup was the third this season between Winfield and Sissonville and it was not indicative of the first two. The Generals downed Sissonville 4-3 in the regular season on April 10 before using the aforementioned 2-1 win on May 5 to advance to the sectional championship.
"Sissonville is good," Hensley said. "They're well-coached. It's a very competitive section and it has been for years. You gotta earn your way out of this section, with Nitro and Sissonville and Point Pleasant and Poca. It's very competitive."
Sissonville coach Travis Hill said Winfield was the better team throughout the game.
"From the get-go [they were better]," Hill said. "We had a little rally in the top of the first. We couldn't produce anything and they put three on the board in the first inning. That crushes you. I'm proud of my girls. We had a real good season. We had a successful season, with what we lost last season. We're in the sectional championship. A lot of other girls would like to be here."
Winfield will travel to play the Skyhawks in a best-of-three series beginning either Monday or Tuesday. The first game will be at Scott, the second game will be at Winfield and the third game, if necessary, will be at Scott.
"We beat them twice and had two really good games with them," Hensley said. "Scott is a very good program. All those teams in Boone and Logan County, that's great softball. We're going to go down there and see a good team, that's no question."