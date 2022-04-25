With seedings in Class AA Region 4 Section 1 having already been decided, Monday’s rivalry matchup between Sissonville and Nitro didn’t mean a whole lot.
But the fiery post-inning huddle after the third led by Wildcats coach Caiti Mathes didn’t portray a team playing without meaning.
Neither did Nitro’s response.
The Wildcats (16-4) made up for a three-error top of the third that led to a trio of Sissonville runs with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth and it was more than enough to send Nitro to a 9-3 home win and a regular-season sweep of the series.
Nitro had already been awarded the section’s top seed and Monday’s victory finished off a 6-0 campaign against in-section teams as the Wildcats took two games apiece from the Indians, Winfield and Poca. The Wildcats did not play Point Pleasant in the regular season.
While Monday’s victory came against a Sissonville team that didn’t start ace Madison Legg in the circle, Mathes used the moment as a teaching moment, sparking her team after a lackluster frame and pushing it forward.
“This team handles adversity very well but sometimes you’ve got to reassure them that it’s not over and we got it back,” Mathes said. “Our defensive, we’ve got to sharpen it up a little bit. We’ve got to have [pitcher] Lena [Elkins’] back. She struck out 12 tonight. But we’ll clean it up and I’m proud of the way they came back.”
Elkins indeed continued her march through the regular season and capped Nitro’s big fourth-inning rally with a mammoth, two-run home run that cleared both sets of bleachers beyond the left-field fence.
All the damage came against Sissonville freshman Ana Soblit, who – outside of a two-run home run from the Wildcats’ Avery Sayre – had managed to keep the Wildcats at bay early.
Sayre’s shot gave Nitro an early lead but that was undone quickly in the next inning. Kya Hampton and Abigail Bailey each had RBI hits, but the inning was also defined by three Nitro errors. Upon the Wildcats recording the last out on a Taylor Oxley ground out, Mathes stormed out of the dugout and implored her team to refocus.
Laney Machado immediately answered with a single and was followed by Elkins, who was hit by a pitch. But Soblit wiggled free as Nitro couldn’t execute a suicide squeeze followed by a groundout from Carly Mathes and a flyout by Chloe Beckner.
However, Soblit and the Indians (15-6) wouldn’t be as lucky one inning later.
The first seven hitters of the fourth inning reached With Cece Lackey, Savannah Cantley (double) and Sayre all reaching via base hit followed by a two-run single from Syndi Cawley. Aris Miller then rapped out one of her two singles and scored as Machado reached on an error. That set up Elkins who took Soblit’s first offering and deposited it well beyond the fence. Legg entered to record the next three outs and Soblit returned in the fifth and finished the game, but the damage had been done.
And that was fine to Sissonville coach Travis Hill. Monday marked the first innings this season not thrown by Legg and more importantly, also marked the third game with senior shortstop Emma Meade and junior Autumn Bailey back in the lineup after the two had both missed the season’s first 18 games with injuries.
“That’s huge,” Hill said on getting both back heading into sectional play next weekend. “Especially with Emma. She’s one of my seniors and she’s proven to be a great bat these last few years. Both of them should help us.”
Miller, Lackey and Sayre each had a pair of hits for Nitro with Hampton finishing 2 for 4 for the Indians.