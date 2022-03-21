Prep softball: Shull leads Lincoln County past Nitro 6-4 By Rick Farlow rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com Rick Farlow Author email Mar 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ryleigh Shull did it all for Lincoln County on Monday at Nitro High.Shull went seven innings, allowing four runs, striking out seven while going 2 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate to lead the Panthers to a 6-4 win prep softball win over Nitro.Nitro pitcher Lena Elkins also pitched the whole game, striking out 15, but the Wildcats (2-1) had some defensive trouble that led to six runs off seven hits.The Panthers (3-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on just one hit. Despite the fact that Elkins struck out four batters, some defensive miscues led to the three runs.Shull was relatively dominant over the first two innings but her only hiccup was allowing three straight singles and a walk that led to Nitro’s first run in the bottom of the second.Shull allowed just one hit from the third through the seventh innings.Shull’s big hit came in the top of the third as she hit a two-run double to give the Panthers a 5-1 lead.Shull ran into trouble in the seventh as Nitro scored three runs on five hits and put the winning run on first with the bases loaded and two outs, but Chloe Beckner grounded out to end the game. Rick Farlow can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rick Farlow Author email Follow Rick Farlow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesFederal officials announce WV battery factory, $5 million in supply chain pilot programmingCovenant earns accreditation as classical Christian schoolStatehouse Beat: The worst is yet to comeGuest editorial: Cawthorn a disgrace to CongressRock Your Socks for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21Houses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopers$1.2 million in hand to design Upper Kanawha Valley outdoor recreation complexWest Virginia legislative session yields big wins for gas and oil industry with consequences looming for landowners and environmentHuntington couple wins first Ollie AwardDear Abby: Ecstasy and uncertainty highlight affair at work