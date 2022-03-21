Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ryleigh Shull did it all for Lincoln County on Monday at Nitro High.

Shull went seven innings, allowing four runs, striking out seven while going 2 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate to lead the Panthers to a 6-4 win prep softball win over Nitro.

Nitro pitcher Lena Elkins also pitched the whole game, striking out 15, but the Wildcats (2-1) had some defensive trouble that led to six runs off seven hits.

The Panthers (3-0) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on just one hit. Despite the fact that Elkins struck out four batters, some defensive miscues led to the three runs.

Shull was relatively dominant over the first two innings but her only hiccup was allowing three straight singles and a walk that led to Nitro’s first run in the bottom of the second.

Shull allowed just one hit from the third through the seventh innings.

Shull’s big hit came in the top of the third as she hit a two-run double to give the Panthers a 5-1 lead.

Shull ran into trouble in the seventh as Nitro scored three runs on five hits and put the winning run on first with the bases loaded and two outs, but Chloe Beckner grounded out to end the game.

Rick Farlow can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.