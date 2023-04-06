Sissonville needed just two runs to defeat five-time defending Class AA state softball champion Herbert Hoover in Falling Rock.
Autumn Bailey hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning and sophomore starting pitcher Emma Lester kept the Hoover bats quiet the rest of the way as Sissonville earned a 2-0 road victory on Thursday.
Lester went the distance as she allowed no runs on six hits and her defense had her back as she struck out just two hitters in the win.
Sissonville improves to 4-4, snapping a two-game skid while Hoover moves to 5-4. The Huskies have lost two in a row after putting together a four-game win streak.
Sissonville coach Travis Hills said Thursday's effort was the best his team has put together all year.
"We've been looking for our identity," Hill said. "The last seven or eight games we were just trying to find our identity. Tonight the girls made their plays and hit the ball well. They put the ball in play. That's what we preach. Put the ball in play. It's a big win. Hoover is a rival and has been for years. I'm just proud of the girls."
Sissonville got to Hoover starting pitcher Hannah Shamblin in the top of the first. After Taylor Oxley grounded out to start the game, Anna Soblit and Kya Hampton singled to put runners on first and third. Abigail Bailey was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Autumn Bailey singled to drive in Soblit and Hampton.
Sissonville settled for the two runs and mustered up five hits the rest of the game.
Hoover's offense was just as stagnant the rest of the way as the Huskies collected six total hits and left five runners on base.
Hill was impressed by Lester's performance, especially as an underclassman.
"She's a sophomore who came in with veins of ice," Hill said. "She just came in and threw her game. She struggled with hitting her spots at first but as the game progressed, she got warmed up. I don't know if it's the weather. We go from hot to chilly. It's a little chilly gripping that ball but she did an awesome job. Can't ask for anymore out of her."
Herbert Hoover averages 5.3 runs per game but it was the third time the Huskies have been shut out this season. Hoover is coming off an 8-0 loss to Logan on April 1.
Hill expected to score more than two runs in order to leave Falling Rock with a win.
"Coming in I thought it would take more than two runs," Hill said. "But that's awesome. They did it. They persevered and they battled. We've had some games where the attitude isn't the best and tonight they showed they're buying into it."
Autumn Bailey led Sissonville offensively as she was 2 for 3 with two singles and two RBIs. Taylor Oxley was 2 for 4 and Abigail Baily was 1 for 1 and she was hit by a pitch twice.
Josie Fix was Hoover's hot hitter as she was 3 for 2 with three singles.
Sissonville 2, Herbert Hoover 0
Sissonville;200;000;0;--;2;8;0
Herbert Hoover;000;000;0;--;-0;6;2
Lester and Au.Bailey. Shamblin, Fix (5) and Bright. Top hitters -- Sissonville: Oxley 2-4; Au.Bailey 2-3, double, 2 RBIs. Hoover: Fix 3-3.